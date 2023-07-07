Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has hinted at another Arsenal midfield signing after Declan Rice, if Thomas Partey leave the club this summer.

Who are Arsenal signing?

Mikel Arteta's side have enjoyed a very fruitful transfer window thus far, coming after a 22/23 Premier League season which didn't quite bare fruit.

Arsenal did qualify for the Champions League but couldn't beat eventual treble-winners Man City to the title, with Pep Guardiola's side enjoying an imperious run of form towards the back end.

In response, the Gunners have taken to the summer by storm, first signing Germany international Kai Havertz in a £65 million deal from Chelsea.

The forward adds both quality and versatility to Arteta's forward line, as explained by the manager himself in a recent interview.

“Kai is a player of top quality," said Arteta.

"He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.

“We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon.”

Perhaps most importantly, the north Londoners have also reached an agreement to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice after weeks of negotiations. His £105 million signing will boost Arteta to no end, with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber following him to the Emirates Stadium as well.

With three major signings through the door, Arsenal could make further additions for Arteta, as links surround Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia and Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Renowed transfer journalist Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside, has hinted at the possibility of another midfield signing after Rice - but it depends on whether they can find a suitor for Partey.

The reporter claims exits are of top priority at Arsenal right now, as they must balance the books after a plethora of big transfers. However, the possibility of another player coming through the door is very much there.

"They’ve done great work with Timber, Rice and Havertz, but now the focus will be on finding a solution for some players who are not crucial in the project, especially Nicolas Pepe," said Romano.

"Let’s see also what happens with Thomas Partey; in case he leaves, another new midfielder could join."

Who else could join Arsenal?

As previously mentioned, the likes of Lavia and Frimpong are reported targets, but we believe they're best placed making a move for the former.

The 19-year-old stood out as one of Southampton's best players last season, and despite their relegation, Lavia was praised for his contribution at St. Mary's Stadium.

Journalist Sam Tighe, writing on Twitter, said Arsenal supporters should be excited by the prospect of Lavia joining - calling him a "shining star" on the south coast.

"I watched every game Roméo Lavia played last season and he was absolutely incredible," said Tighe.

"A shining star despite playing in terrible circumstances most of the time. Arsenal reportedly advancing on a deal...one to be very excited about."

The Belgium international has also been called a "sensational midfielder" by other members of the press, making him an enticing proposition for Arsenal.