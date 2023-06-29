Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is "set to end his 13-year association with the Gunners this summer", according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Who is leaving Arsenal?

Manager Mikel Arteta, from reliable media sources, is said to be closing in on a deal to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer as Arsenal finally agree a fee after multiple rejected bids.

Alongside the 24-year-old, Emirates transfer chief Edu also reached an agreement over the signing of Kai Havertz, who has joined Arsenal in a £65 million deal from Chelsea.

Talks apparently continue over more targets as well, with Southampton's Romeo Lavia and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber remaining firmly on their radar.

It's certainly one of the busiest summers in recent memory at Arsenal, but to make room for these potential arrivals, certain squad members will inevitably have to make way.

The standout names who could make way come in the form of defender Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Balogun and faithful servant Granit Xhaka (Goal).

Jorginho, after reports of a potential exit, has confirmed plans to remain in north London but his midfield partner, Thomas Partey, is being "pushed" towards the door.

Going back to Balogun, there has been an update on his prospective sale, as journalist O'Rourke details in a piece for Football Insider.

The reporter writes that he is "set to end his 13-year association with the Gunners this summer", and Crystal Palace has emerged as a credible landing spot.

The Eagles have apparently set their sights on Arsenal's exciting young striker, who seriously impressed on loan at Reims in Ligue 1 last campaign.

Arteta's side are likely to hold out for a £35 million fee as the Eagles become interested in striking a deal, but they aren't the only side, with European giants AC Milan monitoring the situation.

Balogun has already ruled out another loan move publicly, so any possible transfer will be a permanent one.

What's been said about Folarin Balogun?

The 21-year-old bagged an impressive 21 goals and two assists in 37 French top flight appearances over 22/23, with Kevin Betsy calling him "phenomenal" for his pace and acceleration.

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is another to have heaped praise on Balogun, with the World Cup winner drawing attention to his "refreshing" mindset.

“He’s a very English-style player who likes to run down the channels but he was missing something, which was his finishing," said Henry to Amazon Prime (via The Evening Standard).

“He’s now starting to score goals regularly and I’m happy for that – happy he has gone abroad.

“It’s especially so considering he is a Londoner, in general Londoners struggle to leave London.

“When I heard he was coming to France, it made me think he has a refreshing mindset.”