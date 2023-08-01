Serie A giants Inter Milan will intensify talks to sign Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun in the "next few days", according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Who will leave Arsenal this summer?

The 22-year-old is one of a few players to be linked with a move away from north London this window, coming after Arsenal have sealed three major signings in Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Havertz signed for £65 million, making the move across London to Chelsea, while Timber joined Mikel Arteta's side for around £38 million from Eredivsie giants Ajax.

Rice, though, comes as their most marquee purchase by some distance to the tune of £105 million in total - including £5 million in add-ons - with Arteta praising the club's capture of an England star.

“We’re really happy that Declan is joining us," explained the Gunners boss.

"He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now.

"Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy."

Arsenal could also sign a new goalkeeper, as reported by reliable media sources, with Brentford's David Raya attracting their serious interest.

To make squad space for these additions, whilst freeing up more funds, sporting director Edu is tasked with selling fringe players. Winger Nicolas Pepe, midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, defender Kieran Tierney and Balogun have been repeatedly mentioned as candidates to follow Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari out the door.

La Gazzetta, sharing news this week on their website, provide an update on Balogun's future as Serie A heavyweights Inter show a firm interest.

The Nerazzurri are set to step up a move for their target very soon. It is believed Inter will "intensify contacts" to sign the USA international in the "next few days".

Simone Inzaghi's side are chasing Balogun and see him as a top talent for the future, and while nothing is added beyond that, it appears Inter are determined to sign him.

How good is Folarin Balogun?

The young forward enjoyed a stellar season on loan at Reims over 2022/2023, scoring 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances (WhoScored).

His form has seemingly alerted Inter and it's little wonder they view him as a player who can seriously strengthen Inzaghi's attacking options.

Arteta, commenting on Balogun's phenomenal campaign in France last season, hailed his attacker's "really committed" and "brave" playing style.

“He’s a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career," said Arteta.

"He’s really ambitious, really committed and really brave. We discussed a lot before he made that move whether it was the right place to go and the other choices he had. He was so convinced. I’m really happy for him because he deserves what he’s getting.

“When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it’s just incredible. It’s very rare to see that. But he’s got something special."