Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is readying an exit push this summer as Champions League finalists Inter Milan plot to sign him, according to reports out of Italy.

It's been a seismic window of transfer activity at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta's side completed a trio of marquee deals for Germany winger Kai Havertz, star midfielder Declan Rice and versatile defender Jurrien Timber.

Havertz put pen to paper on a £65 million move from Chelsea, while their biggest move of the summer comes in the form of Rice, who signed from West Ham in a club-record £105 million deal.

“We’re really happy that Declan is joining us," said Arteta after his arrival.

"He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

Timber's signing from Ajax also represents a significant coup for Arteta, but to balance the books, certain players simply must make way.

Of the players to be linked with a move away from north London is Balogun, with reports suggesting that Arsenal have put a £50 million price tag on his head after an exceptional season at Reims on loan last year.

A report by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, has an update on his situation.

They say that Balogun is "ready to push" for an exit this summer, coming as Serie A giants Inter Milan put him top of their list of transfer targets.

It is believed Balogun's asking price has reduced to just over €40 million (£34m), but that is still a figure the Nerazzurri are unwilling to pay as things stand.

As a result, they plan to exploit the 22-year-old's desire to leave, coming after he's started training on his own and sat out of a friendly against Manchester United.

How good is Folarin Balogun?

The attacker's stock has risen exponentially since the start of last season, with Balogun scoring a brilliant 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances last season (WhoScored).

To add fuel to the fire, Arteta has raved over Balogun's quality and desire as well.

“He’s a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career," said Arteta.

"He’s really ambitious, really committed and really brave. We discussed a lot before he made that move whether it was the right place to go and the other choices he had. He was so convinced. I’m really happy for him because he deserves what he’s getting.

“When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it’s just incredible. It’s very rare to see that. But he’s got something special."