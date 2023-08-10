Champions League finalists Inter Milan are "fighting off" transfer rivals Monaco to secure the signing of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

Who is leaving Arsenal?

Gunners transfer chief Edu Gaspar has done wonders to back Mikel Arteta with a few huge signings, namely Kai Havertz, defender Jurrien Timber and club-record signing Declan Rice for over £200 million.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is also on his way to Arsenal, with the club now sealing an alternative to current number one Aaron Ramsdale.

After this serious spending spree, the north Londoners will need to continue balancing their books with more player sales. So far, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari, Matt Turner and long-serving midfielder Granit Xhaka come as the most notable departures.

Albert Sami Lokonga, who spent part of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, has also been heavily linked with an exit as league newcomers Burnley attempt to sign him on a temporary deal.

Nicolas Pepe is being chased by Turkish Super Lig sides Besikta and Fenerbache, while Balogun could come as, arguably, Arsenal's most high profile exit of the window.

Balogun enjoyed a prolific spell on loan at Reims last season, which may have significantly raised his stock as some reports suggest Arsenal won't sell for less than £50m.

Inter and Monaco have both been linked with moves for the USA international as they hope to add attacking flair before the window shuts.

CBS journalist Matteo Bonetti, taking to X recently, says Inter are determined to sign Balogun and are "fighting off" Monaco for his services.

Simone Inzaghi's side believe they have a trump card in the race, as they can offer him Champions League football next season.

"Inter are fighting off Monaco to secure the signing of the American striker Folarin Balogun," said Bonetti.

"The big difference being that Inter can offer him Champions League football. The 22 year old exploded last season with Reims in Ligue 1, where he scored 21 league goals."

How good is Folarin Balogun?

Barring his 21 goals in the French top flight last season, Balogun has been praised by Gunners boss Arteta for his quality and attitude behind-the-scenes.

Commenting on the "special" striker's loan spell at Reims last season, it's safe to say Arteta was very impressed with his efforts across the channel.

“I’m so happy for him,” Arteta said.

“He’s a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career. He’s really ambitious, really committed and really brave.

“We discussed a lot before he made that move whether it was the right place to go and the other choices he had. He was so convinced. I’m really happy for him because he deserves what he’s getting.

“When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it’s just incredible. It’s very rare to see that. But he’s got something special, that’s why we decided to give him a long-term contract and have faith in him and give him the long period that he needs now, because the loan he is having now is really different to the one he had before at Middlesbrough."