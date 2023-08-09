Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar is personally in talks with Monaco chief Thiago Scuro over selling striker Folarin Balogun, who is "expected to leave" this summer.

Who have Arsenal sold this summer?

Long-serving midfielder Granit Xhaka, defender Pablo Mari and American youngster Auston Trusty have all left the Gunners with USA international keeper Matt Turner also completing a move to Nottingham Forest.

This comes amid Arsenal's attempt to finalise a deal for Brentford keeper David Raya, as manager Mikel Arteta seeks to provide competition for current number one Aaron Ramsdale.

Balogun, who is attracting interest from both AS Monaco and Serie A giants Inter Milan, is another to be repeatedly mentioned as a player who could quit Arsenal.

Commenting on his future recently, the 22-year-old refused to rule out a move away, leaving it in Arsenal's hands.

“I obviously went away, and the point was to prove I could play first team football. I feel I was able to do that and show people I can play at that level," Balogun said.

“I think with me coming back, it’s not really much of a situation where I think I can need to try extra hard to prove something, I think it’s a decision that’s not really with me. Whatever happens, I’m cool with it.”

The forward, fresh off the back of an excellent loan stint in Ligue 1 with Reims last season, has recently been at the centre of a rejected bid from Monaco.

According to The Daily Mail, this hasn't deterred the French side, who are still attempting to reach a compromise with Arsenal over a fee.

Edu and their transfer chief Scuro are currently in behind-scenes talks over the prospective transfer, and it's added that Balogun is "expected to leave" before deadline day.

Nothing is said on the nature of Monaco's opening bid, just that it fell short of Arsenal's £50 million valuation. Inter are also still keen on Balogun, but cannot afford that price tag amid their ongoing search for a new striker.

Saudi Arabian side also made a verbal proposal for Balogun earlier in the window.

How good is Folarin Balogun?

Scoring 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances last season, the USA international forward is steadily growing his reputation as a fierce marksman.

Balogun's form in the French top flight has seemingly risen his market value to such an extent that Arsenal are set to dig their heels in over their £50m valuation.

Arteta, commenting on the player's brilliant 22/23 campaign, hailed him as a "really brave" and "really commmitted" player.

"He’s a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career," said Arteta.

"He’s really ambitious, really committed and really brave. We discussed a lot before he made that move whether it was the right place to go and the other choices he had. He was so convinced. I’m really happy for him because he deserves what he’s getting.

“When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it’s just incredible. It’s very rare to see that. But he’s got something special."