Arsenal are "ready to let" forward Folarin Balogun leave the club this summer and they believe it will help them sign top targets, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Who will leave Arsenal this summer?

Supporters can expect serious transfer activity at the Emirates Stadium this summer as Gunners transfer chief Edu works on signing numerous players.

West Ham United star Declan Rice has been subject to bids from Arsenal as they battle treble-winners Man City for his signature, and the saga could well be one of their talking points of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that they're actively pursuing a deal for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, with positive talks ongoing behind-the-scenes as the player himself eyes a move to north London (Sky).

Southampton's Romeo Lavia is being targeted as well, with Germany international Kai Havertz already joining Arsenal as their first signing of the summer.

Mikel Arteta's side could spend around £200 million on fresh faces this summer, according to some media sources, so they'll need to offload efficiently.

Of the players tipped to leave, there are a fair few, with Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga and Granit Xhaka all linked with an exit (Goal).

Balogun, who dazzled on loan at Reims last season, could make way as well with a report by O'Rourke and Football Insider sharing news.

They claim that Arsenal are "ready to let" the forward leave this summer, hoping to collect around £35 million, and the club believe this transfer could help them sign top targets financially.

This comes after Balogun ruled out another loan move, with a well-placed source telling the site that he is ready to lay down roots at a permanent new club.

Who is Folarin Balogun?

The 21-year-old scored 21 goals and in 27 Ligue 1 appearances over 2022/2023 (WhoScored), all while notching a further two assists, potentially prompting Arsenal to demand that £35m fee.

French football expert Julien Laurens, writing on Twitter, heaped praise on Balogun for an outstanding performance against PSG at the Parc des Princes in January - calling him an "amazing talent".

Based off these accolades, there should be no shortage of suitors.