Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta have made a "very strange" signing in Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, says talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Who have Arsenal signed this summer?

The Gunners have many plates spinning in north London with some reports even suggesting they could spend in and around £200 million in total on new additions.

West Ham star Declan Rice, who is reliably believed to be of interest, has already been at the centre of two rejected bids from Arsenal with one of them being a club record.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and Southampton's Romeo Lavia are on the list, with talks being held over both players (Football Insider).

Before all of them, though, Arsenal and sporting director Edu have sealed the signing of Chelsea's Havertz in a £65 million move from Chelsea - with the German set to undergo medical tests ahead of a formal announcement (The Evening Standard).

Fabrizio Romano also backs that Arsenal have signed the forward, though former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor thinks the Gunners are making a mistake.

Indeed, the talkSPORT regular seems to believe that Havertz actually doesn't suit Arteta's system, and they should be looking for an out-and-out goalscorer instead.

"I don't understand that transfer its very strange,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“Arsenal haven’t learned their lesson with transfers, Kai Havertz is not a clinical striker.

“He is not an out and out number nine, which what Arsenal need as they currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah but require an upgrade on them.

“Havertz hasn’t got that finishing instinct, so it is very strange from Arsenal if they are going to give £50-£60million to Chelsea, so they can then sign a player that the Gunners want in Moises Caicedo.

“It would be a wrong deal for the Gunners, and I am sure that their fans would agree.”

How has Kai Havertz played?

Scoring just seven goals and grabbing one assist last season, you wouldn't describe Havertz as a serious goal-getter, but his versatility will be a big draw for Arteta.

He can play anywhere across the forward line, out wide and in central attacking midfield, with the 24-year-old also averaging more attempts at goal per 90 than any Chelsea player last season bar Joao Felix (WhoScored).

Havertz, for £65 million, could be viewed as a promising transfer and it will be interesting to see how Arteta utilises him.