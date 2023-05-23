Ilkay Gundogan is "prepared" to join Arsenal if they offer him a longer contract than Man City with similar wages, and manager Mikel Arteta is "aware" of this.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners have missed out on a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years with Pep Guardiola's Blues imperiously storming to their third-successive domestic crown.

City have been simply incredible and are in with a real chance of clinching the treble - with an FA Cup final against cross-town rivals Man United and Champions League final in Istanbul awaiting them.

Arsenal challenged them for the vast majority of this season and were in pole position for a significant period of the campaign, but injuries to the likes of William Saliba arguably hampered their form late-on.

As a result, it's back to the drawing board for Arteta and sporting director Edu, with the transfer chief recently confirming that summer plans are already underway.

The north Londoners are looking to seriously reinforce Arteta's midfield, leading to links with both West Ham star Declan Rice and Gundogan among others.

In terms of the latter man, who is currently set to leave the Etihad as a free agent next month as things stand, Football Transfers now claim he is "prepared" to make the switch to Arsenal on one condition.

Gundogan is after security and wants a longer term deal, at least a two-year, with City currently only offering one-season and the option of another.

There is apparently a belief that if Arsenal table a more prolonged contract with similar wages to that of his current City deal, the Germany international would be ready to accept.

This is despite him generally wanting to remain at City, and what's more, Arteta is apparently "aware" of Gundogan's stance over fresh terms.

Arsenal, though, don't typically offer long-term deals to stars over the age of 30 - so they will have to break this self-imposed rule.

Who is Ilkay Gundogan?

The 66-cap star has been a key, key player for City both behind-the-scenes and on the pitch - having just captained them to their fourth title in five years.

Only a handful of City players have featured over more league minutes than Gundogan, who has chipped in with 12 goal contributions as well (WhoScored).

Guardiola also recently lavished praise on his midfield star, perhaps encapsulating why Arsenal are very interested in his signing.