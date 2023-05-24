Arsenal are reportedly eyeing yet another English star for manager Mikel Arteta, with news of their interest in Leicester City's James Maddison.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners are beginning to identify transfer targets for the looming summer window and reports suggest that central midfield is of real, real priority.

Indeed, West Ham United star Declan Rice is viewed as a top target, while Arsenal still hold an interest in Brighton's Moises Caicedo as an alternative among others (The Daily Mail).

The north Londoners and sporting director Edu also want additions in more advanced, playmaking roles - leading to their reported talks with the agents of Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan is reliably believed to be of interest as well, with the Germany international currently looking set to leave Eastlands as a free agent next month if fresh terms can't be agreed.

Going back to Rice and Mount, both established England internationals, the Three Lions duo aren't the only stars Arsenal could target from Gareth Southgate's roster.

According to a report by The Daily Mirror, Foxes midfield star Maddison is also on their radar, coming after the 26-year-old's excellent campaign at the King Power Stadium.

This comes as Arteta and co prepare a huge summer rebuild, with Arsenal apparently expecting "a major set of ins and outs this summer".

Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding and Emile Smith Rowe could be sold, according to this report, with the aforementioned Mount, Gundogan, Rice and Caicedo all attracting Arsenal interest alongside Maddison.

Thomas Partey could also depart north London as Serie A clubs circle for the Ghanaian's signature.

Who is James Maddison?

The Englishman has been in fine form for Leicester throughout 2022/2023 - arguably standing out as a shining light amid their torrid, relegation-threatened campaign.

According to WhoScored, Maddison ranks as Dean Smith's best-performing player by average match rating in the Premier League - having registered an impressive 19 goal contributions in top flight alone (10 goals, nine assists).

The former Norwich City star has averaged more attempts at goal and key passes completed per 90 than any other Leicester player in the league - whilst also sitting joint-top of their ranks for successful take-ons (WhoScored).

Maddison has starred under both Smith and the departed Brendan Rodgers this season, leaving little wonder why top clubs like Arsenal have had their heads turned.

Reports claim Leicester have slapped a £50 million price tag on his head, which we believe is a more than fair price for such a threatening player.

Pundit Graeme Souness even thinks he's worth double that at "over £100 million" (Sky Sports via The Mail).