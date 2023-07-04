Arsenal want to "start their efforts" over signing Man City defender Joao Cancelo "shortly", according to reports out of Germany in the last 48 hours.

Who are Arsenal signing?

After officially competing a deal to sign forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea, in a deal worth around £65 million, the Gunners are certainly not resting on their laurels.

It's widely reported that Arsenal are closing in on a deal for West Ham United star Declan Rice, after agreeing to pay a total £105 million fee (£100m + £5m in add-ons) for the England international.

Talks are apparently ongoing over payment structure, but it would appear he is edging closer and closer to north London, while Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is also expected to make the move.

Arsenal are reportedly nearing the capture of both men, with reports suggesting both deals could take their spending over £200 million for this summer transfer window.

The Gunners are tipped to sign a new full-back before the start of 2022/2023 as well, as Galatasary defender Sacha Boey and Cancelo have been repeatedly linked.

The latter player, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich, is reportedly surplus-to-requirement at Man City despite once being a key member of Pep Guardiola's starting eleven.

A report out of Germany has shared the latest on Arsenal's pursuit of Cancelo, with magazine Kicker claiming he is right at the top of Mikel Arteta's wish list.

They apparently see the Portugal international as an "ideal" solution to Arsenal's full-back problems, and wish to commence efforts over his signing "shortly".

Kicker wrote:

"The Londoners, who had good experiences with former Man City pros in the form of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus last season, see him [Cancelo] as the ideal solution on the defensive flank and want to start their efforts for the technically fine footballer shortly."

However, they also add that he may cost a marquee price, with City set to demand a "high" transfer fee given Cancelo's contract length.

What's been said about Joao Cancelo?

The £250,000-per-week defender was indispensable to Guardiola until the last 12 months, as former Blues striker Paul Dickov explained in 2021.

“He’s been outstanding. He’s assisting and scoring goals himself and for me he’s the best full-back, in terms of creating stuff, and how important he is to the team,” Dickov said.

“We’ve got some of the best players in the world in their positions and to not be relying on one player is remarkable. With the ability to finish too, that's unique."