Arsenal have held "early verbal talks" over signing Man City defender Joao Cancelo, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The north Londoners are targeting a variety of players for key positions after missing out on a Premier League title to City last season.

Mikel Arteta's side were beaten to the punch by their manager's mentor, Pep Guardiola, and if they're to mount another serious challenge next season, they'll need more quality.

Injuries to the likes of William Saliba arguably hampered their form late on but reports suggest that shoring up central midfield is of major priority.

West Ham star Declan Rice, Brighton's Moises Caicedo and City captain Ilkay Gundogan are being targeted, but strengthening their defence is also a real goal for sporting director Edu.

Arsenal want new full-back options, leading to interest in Galatasary's Sacha Boey, Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda and Cancelo.

Sharing news on the latter star, who could well leave Eastlands this summer, journalist Sheth has an update for supporters.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the reporter claims Arsenal have held "early verbal talks" over the £250,000-per-week star, but there is currently a gap in valuation.

"Another Manchester City player they're interested in, Joao Cancelo," Sheth explained."We know that he was on loan at Bayern Munich. Bayern didn't take up the option to buy him on a permanent basis, he's still got two years left on his contract, so he won't come cheap."The early suggestions are there is a gap in valuation, in early verbal talks, between the two clubs about what Manchester City would want and what Arsenal would be prepared to offer. Arsenal looking to be very ambitious this summer."

Who is Joao Cancelo?

The Portugal international, before his shock departure to Bayern mid-season, was once a key player for Guardiola.

Over the 2021/2022 season, only goalkeeper Ederson featured over more league minutes than Cancelo, who was indispensable for City and a star player in their line-up.

That campaign, he stood out as one of their best-performers per 90, with former Blues midfielder Nigel de Jong even putting Cancelo up there with the best full-backs in the world.

"We can have a healthy discussion and debate on who is the best right-back in the world and Cancelo is certainly up there for me," said De Jong in 2021 to Prime (via MEN)."It's not only his versatility but also the fact he is as strong defensively as any right-back or left-back in the world."

Depending on the asking price, he could be an exceptional aquisition for Arteta, though it remains to be seen what exactly City will demand.