Arsenal have made an offer for Dinamo Zagreb defender and Croatia international Josip Sutalo, according to recent reports out of Italy.

Who will Arsenal sign?

After a summer of serious spending, reports suggest Mikel Arteta and transfer chief Edu Gaspar are by no means finished.

The Gunners fell just short of eventual treble-winners Man City in the title race last season, but Arsenal have responded with real statements of intent this transfer window.

Arsenal's have invested significantly with over £200 million spent on deals for winger Kai Havertz, defender Jurrien Timber and star midfielder Declan Rice - who cost a club-record £105m to prise away from West Ham.

Arteta, speaking after his side sealed a move for the England international, praised him as a top quality player and one who may strengthen his midfield to no end.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

“We’re really happy that Declan is joining us," said the Arsenal boss after Rice's signing.

"He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

Arsenal could also move to reinforce their goalkeeping department and provide competition for current number one Aaron Ramsdale. Brentford's David Raya, as per reliable media source Fabrizio Romano, has already agreed personal terms to join them.

Talks to sign the Spaniard are set to accelerate as a result, with reports out of Italy now claiming he could well be followed by defender Sutalo of Dinamo Zagreb.

TUTTOmercatoWEB, as translated by Sport Witness, say Arsenal are one of the sides to have made an offer exceeding €20 million (£17m) for the player.

Sutalo, who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is also attracting serious interest from Fiorentina, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Ajax.

The aforementioned have all gone over the "threshold" of £17m for Sutalo, but as of yet, they're yet to find a full agreement with Dinamo.

How good is Josip Sutalo?

The Croatian, having only just burst onto the international scene last year, has impressed on-lookers with his performances since the summer of 2022.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig, taking to Twitter, called Sutalo "simply amazing" after brilliant outings over his first two senior appearances for Croatia.

The 6 foot 3 defender was subject to praise from Kulig again in June of this year, who claimed Sutalo is "one of the most underrated U-23 CBs in Europe."

While a deal hasn't been reached with Zagreb just yet, it's clear to see why he is a man in demand, and it looks as if an auction for Sutalo could be sparked before deadline day.