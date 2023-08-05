Arsenal are "ready" to make an offer of "at least" €20 million (£17m) for Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo, according to reports out of Italy.

Who will Arsenal sign?

Despite spending over £200 million on the signings of Germany international winger Kai Havertz, versatile defender Jurrien Timber and Premier League star Declan Rice, there is reason to believe supporters could expect even more fresh faces.

Havertz signed for around £65m from Chelsea, with Timber completing a £38m switch from Ajax. However, the most headline-grabbing transfer by some distance was Rice - who signed for a club-record £105 million from West Ham.

Now the most expensive English player of all time, above both Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham, manager Mikel Arteta was left absolutely thrilled by his arrival in north London.

“We’re really happy that Declan is joining us," said Arteta.

"He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

Arsenal have displayed serious ambition this summer transfer window and are also in talks to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, coming as the club seek to provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale.

The Spanish shot-stopper is perhaps Arsenal's most-talked about potential incoming right now, but according to Italian journalist Niccolò Ceccarini, they could well bid for another outfielder.

Speaking to Radio Toscana, as transcribed by fiorentinanews.com, the reporter claims Arsenal are among the sides who are ready to bid at least £17m for Sutalo of Dinamo Zagreb.

They are one of four clubs willing to make an offer, a list which includes the likes of Ajax, RB Leipzig and London rivals West Ham.

"For Sutalo there are 4 clubs ready to put at least 20 million for the player," said Ceccarini.

"From Leipzig to Arsenal to West Ham and Ajax. I don't think Fiorentina will want to have 5 central players in the squad, if another one arrives I think Martinez Quarta would leave. With five players in the department there would always be someone unhappy, never playing, beyond the rotations of Italian."

How good is Josip Sutalo?

The Croatian, who featured at last year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has impressed on-lookers with some of his performances on the international stage.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, for instance, holds a firm belief that Sutalo is "one of the most underrated U-23 CBs in Europe."

Standing at a towering 6 foot 3, the 23-year-old seemingly has a growing reputation and may well provide solid cover to the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes - if Arsenal can get a deal done.