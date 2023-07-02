Arsenal have verbally agreed to pay £36 million plus £4 million in add-ons for the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax and they're "closing in" on a move, according to journalist Simon Collings.

Who else will Arsenal sign this summer?

As widely reported, the Gunners have finally reached an agreement to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer, coming after fears of a Man City hijack.

Arsenal had two bids rejected for the 24-year-old and City briefly entered the race, but following a third offer of £100m plus £5m in add-ons, the treble-winners pulled out and Mikel Arteta is now close to sealing Rice.

This comes after the north Londoners signed Germany international Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a deal worth £65 million, with Arsenal seemingly determined to mount another serious title challenge after falling just short last season.

In terms of other incomings, there have been reports of a pursuit for Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia on top of Rice as Arsenal seemingly look to orchestrate a midfield overhaul. Defence is also of importance and Arteta's side have been heavily linked with a move for Timber of Ajax.

The 22-year-old has been at the centre of Arsenal transfer talks this last fortnight, with reporter Collings of The Evening Standard sharing an exciting update.

According to his information, Arsenal are "closing in" on the signing of Timber and have verbally agreed to pay £36 million plus £4 million in add-ons for him.

Talks are apparently advanced and a fee is set to be finalised, with negotiations expected to accelerate as the defender is excited by the prospect of signing.

Timber has apparently pushed to join with both Ajax and Arsenal keen to wrap up a deal soon.

Who is Jurrien Timber?

The Dutchman, who can operate as an inverted full-back similar to Oleksandr Zinchenko, has been revered for his passing range, brilliant composure and versatility (The Telegraph).

Timber was a mainstay at Ajax over the 2022/2023 season, playing more Eredivisie minutes than any of his teammates over his 34 league starts (WhoScored).

Interestingly, the young full-back also boasts a higher pass accuracy (91.7%) than any other Ajax regular with more than one start, indicating he could be a sure-fire option for Arteta's fluid system at Arsenal (WhoScored).

Last year, members of the media like journalist Antonio Mango hailed also Timber as a "generational superstar" and Ajax's "most reliable" player that season.