Arsenal transfer target and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has given the green light to joining them this summer, according to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who will join Arsenal this summer?

Manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping to challenge for another Premier League title next season after falling just short of eventual treble-winners Man City.

Despite being in pole position for a large portion of 2022/23, Arsenal were overtaken by a relentless City side who, at times, seemed unstoppable - particularly towards the back end of the campaign.

It's back to the drawing board for Arsenal and transfer chief Edu as they seek to reinforce key positions in the squad, with central midfield being a major focus of their attention.

West Ham star Declan Rice has been subject to rejected bids from Arsenal and there are some rumours a third has now gone in - with the north Londoners apparently offering £86 million this time round - as per FC Inter News.

It is believed they could make multiple additions in that midfield area, as talks progress over a deal for Southampton star Romeo Lavia with an agreement on personal terms close (Football Insider).

Kai Havertz is also set for a medical this weekend as he nears a £65 million move from Chelsea to Arsenal, and with all of this going on behind the scenes, they're also attempting to sign Timber from Ajax.

Sharing an update on their pursuit, Romano has news for Arsenal supporters, with the 22-year-old giving his "green-light" to join them this summer.

This comes after Arteta approves his signing as a priority target, and according to Romano, the club are attempting a second bid to sign Timber after their last one was rebuffed.

Who is Jurrien Timber?

The Netherlands international has been a mainstay for Ajax these last 12 months, featuring over more Eredivisie minutes last season than any other player in their squad (WhoScored).

Timber can play as an inverted full-back, similar to Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko, and is versatile enough to move into a central defensive position (The Telegraph).

He is renowned for his superb passing range and composure on the ball - making the defender a sure-fire fit for Arteta's fluid system.