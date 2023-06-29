Arsenal are expected to advance on a deal for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and he's waiting to join them, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who will join Arsenal?

Various media sources in the last 24-48 hours confirm that the Gunners reached an agreement for the transfer of West Ham United star Declan Rice, coming after two rejected bids, with both sides finally landing on £105 million (£100m + £5m in add-ons).

There has been deliberation between both clubs over deal structure but it appears Rice is closing in on a move to north London, which comes as great news for manager Mikel Arteta, who has reportedly made an effort to sway the 24-year-old himself.

Kai Havertz, meanwhile, has joined on a £65 million deal from Chelsea as Arsenal transfer chief Edu appears very busy behind-the-scenes.

As well as the Germany international and Rice, talks continue over a move for Southampton star and Belgium international Romeo Lavia.

This is shaping up to be a hectic summer for Arsenal, and one where they could end up spending north of £200 million.

Timber, who enjoyed an exceptional campaign at Ajax last season, is another player attracting Arteta's interest as he seeks to reinforce his defence.

The 22-year-old, who can operate as an inverted full-back similar to Oleksandr Zinchenko, has been praised for his composure and versatility at Ajax - not to mention a brilliant range of passing (The Telegraph).

According to renowned transfer window reporter Romano, after Rice, Arsenal will advance on a deal for Timber and the player is just "waiting" to join them - so it appears another Gunners signing may not be too far off.

What's been said about Jurrien Timber?

After impressing in the Eredivisie last season, Timber has attracted real praise from members of the media, with journalist Antonio Mongo calling him a "generational superstar" and "mr versatile".

The starlet defender has already played at World Cups and may well bring a degree of pedigree, as well as excitement, to north London.