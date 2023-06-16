Arsenal are "now leading the race" for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz and manager Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer, according to journalist Steve Kay.

Who could join Arsenal this summer?

Even before the Gunners fell short in their quest to win a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, sporting director Edu was working long and hard behind-the-scenes on summer targets.

The Brazilian confirmed as much in an interview with ESPN (via 90min), saying back in April that planning was already done with the transfer window firmly in their sights.

"Our planning has already been done," said Edu.

"It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

A lot of the noise lately has surrounded a potential move for West Ham star Declan Rice, who impressed yet again under David Moyes last season.

The north Londoners saw an opening bid of £80 million for Rice rejected on Thursday, with Brighton star Moises Caicedo and Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan also linked recently.

A fairly new target, however, is Havertz - with journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic breaking news of a "proposal" for the player from Arteta's side.

Now., sharing an update for Football Transfers, journalist Steve Kay has claimed that Arsenal are "now leading the race" for Havertz and personal terms have already been agreed.

They've seemingly entered pole position for the 24-year-old, who apparently wants to join Arteta, with the Gunners boss being a huge admirer of him.

However, while Arsenal are "pushing hard" for Havertz's signature, there is still work to be done, as Chelsea and Arsenal are about £15 million apart in terms of valuation.

The Blues want £70 million for their forward, but Arsenal apparently value him at around £55 million.

Who is Kai Havertz?

Signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, Havertz has gone to produce some big moments at Chelsea, perhaps most notably a winner in the 2021 Champions League final against Man City.

His versatility is big draw for Arteta and the "terrific" attacker has even been likened to French footballing icon Zinedine Zidane by Lothar Matthaus.

“I compare him to Zinedine Zidane in terms of skills, technique and overview, and anticipating a situation,” he said to Kicker (via The Mirror).

“Zidane didn’t seem quick, but he was when he hit the ball. Havertz can do that too.”

If Arsenal secure his signing, there is certainly plenty of potential there.