Arsenal "could make a play" to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli this summer and are boosted by a pre-existing relationship with their sporting director Mauro Meluso, according to reports.

Who will Arsenal sign?

Mikel Arteta's side have already shown true ambition this summer, having sealed the signings of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber for north of £200 million in total.

Havertz's £65 million move from Chelsea kickstarted their spending spree, while Timber's £38 million transfer from Ajax was closely joined by Rice's club-record £105 million signing from West Ham.

The latter star is now England's most expensive ever player, ahead of both Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham, with sporting director Edu heaping praise on Rice after his arrival.

“Declan is a player with fantastic ability and a proven record at both club and international levels," said Edu.

"The process of this transfer has been a big team effort with a clear plan, and we are so happy that Declan is joining us.

“Declan is a high-quality, young international player who will add great strength to our squad, fitting so well into our strategy of competing with young talented players at the centre of our club."

After investing a significant amount of their transfer kitty on the aforementioned trio, it appears Arsenal could yet make more signings, as Brentford's David Raya is now being chased by the Gunners.

To add fuel to the fire, a report by Football Transfers and journalist Steve Kay has some exciting news on Kvaratskhelia coming after his fine season for Serie A champions Napoli.

It is now believed Arsenal could "make a play" for the Georgian winger who lit up the Italian top flight over 2022/2023, due to their good relationship with Napoli director Meluso.

Meluso and Arsenal were in dialogue during the transfer chief's time at Spezia, where he helped to facilitate Jakub Kiwior's move to the Emirates Stadium.

It would take a "huge bid" from the north Londoners for Kvaratskhelia, but it seems like an approach is entirely possible, and they're "boosted" by ties with Meluso.

How good is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

The 22-year-old racked up 22 goal contributions during his first full season at Napoli and was a key player on their run to the Scudetto.

Only Victor Osimhen averaged a higher match rating per 90 than Kvaratskhelia, according to WhoScored, with the forward also ranking in Napoli's top three for attempts at goal, key passes made and successful take-ons.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking after his side took on Napoli in the Champions League last season, heaped praise on the international following a battle with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“You have to try to be there in the moment when the ball arrives," said Klopp.

"But if you cannot do that then you need to be protected because he [Kvaratshhelia] has speed, he is cheeky, he goes inside, he can go outside, that makes it always really difficult.

“A good player and I thought Trent played a really good game against him, was really on fire, didn’t get frustrated by one or two situations where he was second-best, stayed in the game and I liked Trent’s game tonight.”

The former Rubin Kazan star has also been called "unplayable" by sections of the Italian media.