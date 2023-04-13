Arsenal could need to sign two midfielders this summer amid 'ongoing fears' over Thomas Partey, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Who could Edu sign this summer?

Transfer chief and sporting director Edu is reportedly a busy man behind-the-scenes, having apparently identified numerous targets ahead of the next transfer window.

Indeed, while Mikel Arteta's squad contend for their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, the hierarchy allegedly aren't wasting time in preparing for next season.

Among the names to have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium is West Ham star Declan Rice, who Arsenal have apparently earmarked as a top target and are willing to pay north of £100 million (Football Insider).

An alternative to the 24-year-old could be Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - a player Edu was thought to be seriously chasing in January.

There have been other names mentioned for a variety of different positions with Wolfsburg defender Ridle Baku and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic also attracting Arsenal's interest.

It could be a busy summer for the north Londoners as reports also suggest that they're set to spend over £100m in a serious statement of backing to Arteta.

Now, speaking to GiveMeSport, reporter Jones believes not one, but two midfielders could be signed amid 'ongoing fears' over star midfielder Partey.

The Ghana international is a crucial player in Arteta's midfield, and despite the signing of Jorginho, Jones believes Arsenal could look to seek more cover for Partey.

He explained:

"There's an obvious need for at least one midfielder, but there's possibly a need for two with Champions League football on the table and ongoing fears, too, about how they might cope if Thomas Partey was suddenly missing from the side."

Who should Arsenal sign to support Partey?

The 29-year-old is an imperious figure, ranking among Arsenal's best-performing players by average match rating in the league whilst making more tackles per 90 than anyone under Arteta (WhoScored).

It will take a player of real quality to replicate Partey's influence, and we believe Rice could be the best option.

The Irons captain is David Moyes' best-performing star overall this campaign, averaging more interceptions per 90 than any other West Ham player (WhoScored).

He even replicated that form for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, again making more interceptions per match than any other Three Lions player (WhoScored).

Rice is also homegrown and already proven in the Premier League, making him a sure-fire candidate to add some steel to Arsenal's central midfield.