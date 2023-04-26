Brighton and Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo "could still end up at Arsenal" this summer, according to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are gearing for an all-important, blockbuster clash in the race for this season's Premier League title as Mikel Arteta's side travel to the Etihad Stadium this evening.

League rivals Man City have gained serious momentum of late, turning it up a gear with no side beating them in any competition since Tottenham in early February. In that time, Pep Guardiola's Blues have scored a ridiculous 49 goals in 16 games, owing to their ruthlessness in the attacking areas.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have dropped points in each of their last three league games - drawing away to Liverpool, West Ham and at home to Southampton.

Tonight's encounter may well determine who clinches this year's domestic crown at it is the job of Arteta to stifle City's imperious run of form.

In the background, Emirates transfer chief Edu is preparing for next season, as he looks to maintain Arsenal's place among England's most elites sides.

A midfielder is high on the agenda, with West Ham star Declan Rice thought to be a major target. Further forward, there have also been recent links to both Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) and Brazil international Vitor Roque.

Now, commenting on Arsenal's search for a star midfield man, CBS reporter Jacobs has claimed that Brighton star Caicedo could still end up in north London this summer despite their serious interest in Rice.

He also suggests that the Ecuador international could be perfect for Arteta, calling him a 'great fit'.

He explained to CaughtOffside:

"The last thing Brighton will want is to lose Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister if they have Europa League football. “There is huge interest in both players. Mac Allister wants to move early. He is high up on Liverpool’s list and Manchester United appreciate him, too. Caicedo could still end up at Arsenal, even though West Ham’s Declan Rice remains the top defensive-midfield target. “Caicedo would be a great fit at Arsenal, but striking a deal with Brighton won’t be easy – and may be even harder, or at least drawn out, if Mac Allister goes first."

Should Arsenal move for Caicedo?

Depending on the asking price for Rice, which some outlets suggest could be as high as £100 million, we believe Caiedo would be a fantastic alternative.

As per WhoScored, the £80 million star has dazzled under Roberto De Zerbi on the south coast - ranking as their fourth-best performer overall and a rock-solid presence in front of Brighton's back four.

No Seagulls star has averaged more tackles or interceptions per 90 than Caicedo, who also betters Arsenal star Thomas Partey in both respects (WhoScored).