Arsenal "will make" a second midfield signing this summer as manager Mikel Arteta continues his squad overhaul, according to reports.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The north Londoners mean business this summer and sporting director Edu has been very busy so far, having already sealed deals for Germany international Kai Havertz, defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax and a club-record £105 million move for Declan Rice.

Arsenal's total expenditure by the end of this transfer window could total over £200 million, as per claims in the media, with the Gunners also linked to making further signings.

Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia, who is also attracting their interest, may cost around £50 million but Arsenal are believed to be targeting the Belgium international. Further forward, it is also said that they want to sign Montepellier forward Elye Wahi, alongside the likes of Newcastle, Strasbourg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, if they're to make these moves, Arsenal may well need to offload certain players to balance the books -with former midfield general Granit Xhaka already making the move to Bayer Leverkusen recently.

Thomas Partey, who was a fixture in Arteta's starting eleven, may well be on the way out himself as Arsenal seemingly plot a major revamp of their midfield.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, backing their interest in Lavia, reporter Ryan Taylor of The Daily Express has assured supporters that they "will make" a second midfield signing this summer. Even if Lavia's price tag is a deterrent right now, Taylor does expect another addition in that area, while he also claims Partey looks certain to make way.

"As we know, Liverpool were there as well and again, my understanding of Lavia is the price tag needs to drop," said Taylor.

"I don't think any of those parties are prepared to pay £45-50 million for him, particularly after Southampton's relegation. So I do believe Arsenal will make a second midfield signing and I do also expect Thomas Partey to make way."

Little else is said on how Edu and co expect to fund the signing of another body in that area, but going by Taylor's claim, Gooners can await more potential transfer activity before the window's closure.

Who else should Arsenal sign?

We believe Lavia is, by far, a brilliant candidate to shore up Arteta's midfield options further whilst providing real strength in depth.

While the 19-year-old's price tag is arguably excessive, especially considering the Saints' drop to the Championship, there is little denying his quality.

If Southampton are willing to compromise on Lavia's asking price, the teenager could be a brilliant addition, with members of the press revering his sky high ceiling.

Last season, the midfielder stood out as a "shining star" at St. Mary's Stadium, at least according to journalist Sam Tighe, who also said that Arsenal supporters should be "excited" by his potential arrival.

"I watched every game Roméo Lavia played last season and he was absolutely incredible," said the reporter on Twitter.

"A shining star despite playing in terrible circumstances most of the time. Arsenal reportedly advancing on a deal...one to be very excited about."

The former Man City starlet has also been praised by Pep Guardiola for his brilliant first season on the south coast.