Arsenal have offered a contract to Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan as they push hard for his signing alongside La Liga giants Barcelona, according to ESPN journalist James Olley.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners are attempting to back manager Mikel Arteta in the transfer market and seem set to be ambitious this transfer window.

Arsenal missed out on their first title in nearly 20 years to City, meaning it's back to the drawing board for transfer chief Edu as he aims to maintain their place among England's elite sides.

Speaking to ESPN back in April (via 90min), the Brazilian confirmed that plans have already been well underway, and reports suggest that central midfield will surely be strengthened.

West Ham's Declan Rice is reliably believed to be a top target, while Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia are tipped as transfer targets as well.

Gundogan, who could leave Eastlands as a free agent at the end of this month, still hasn't put pen to paper on fresh terms and much could depend on the result of this Saturday's Champions League final.

According to Olley, writing for ESPN, the north Londoners have made him a contract offer but Barca are also pushing hard in the race for his signature.

"Arsenal have offered a contract to Manchester City's Gundogan," the journalist claimed, sharing an update on their transfer plans."Yet to decide whether to stay with the champions or leave on a free transfer, but Barcelona are also pushing hard for his signature. The club have also been linked with Man City's Cancelo and Chelsea's Mason Mount."

Who is Ilkay Gundogan?

The Germany international has chipped in with some all-important goals recently and appears to be a pivotal figure under Pep Guardiola.

Most recently, Gundogan's heroics, a brace against Man United in the FA Cup final last weekend, clinched a domestic double for the Blues who are still well and truly on for an historic treble win.

Only Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Erling Haaland and Ederson have played more league minutes than the 32-year-old who has also chipped in with 12 goal contributions (WhoScored).

He could inject real quality into Arsenal's midfield, especially on a free deal, with members of the press lauding Gundogan's impact.

BBC Analyst Statman Dave, for instance, labelled him a "creator" in their midfield - something which Arteta could hugely benefit from at the Emirates.