Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set for a "welcome boost" after private talks with club chief Josh Kroenke, according to reports.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners may already have to look ahead to next season after a humbling 3-0 loss to Brighton last weekend, with that putting a massive dent in their hopes of clinching a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years.

Man City are now in pole position to win their third-successive domestic crown and could win the title this weekend with victory over Chelsea at Eastlands, no matter the surrounding results.

It has still arguably been a successful season overall for Arsenal, especially factoring in they were beaten to a top four finish last campaign by arch rivals Tottenham.

Champions League football is guaranteed for 2023/2024, with sporting director Edu recently confirming that transfer plans are underway.

"It's already started because you know what's happening in the market, everybody is doing stuff," Edu explained to football.london earlier this year. "You have to plan with people as well just to be prepared so when you go again in the summer you are very prepared."

Laying the groundwork for summer signings before what will be an imperative season next year will be crucial, and Arsenal boss Arteta is apparently set for a "welcome boost".

This is according to The Mirror, who say that the Gunners head coach has held private talks with club chief Kroenke, and the club are apparently willing to alter their wage structure in an effort to attract Europe's best players.

Arteta is apparently set to be backed this summer and Arsenal have already started doing their due-diligence on potential incomings, coming as promising news for supporters.

Indeed, the north Londoners are apparently ready to give their full financial support to Arteta, and a blockbuster move for West Ham star Declan Rice is on the cards.

Who could Arsenal sign?

In light of this news, it appears Arsenal could splash the cash this summer, and we believe a move for Rice in particular is very likely.

Various reports over the last fortnight have linked them to the England international, and some have even suggested that he is very open to joining.

As per WhoScored, Rice would certainly be worth the effort, ranking as West Ham's best-performing player by average match rating with more interceptions per 90 than anybody in Moyes' squad.

Arsenal arguably need to reinforce in midfield with the 24-year-old being a sure-fire choice for quality and top flight experience.