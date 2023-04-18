Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta personally wants to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to reports.

Who are Arsenal linked with?

The Gunners and transfer chief Edu are thought to be planning for the 2023/2024 Premier League season already and reportedly have their eyes on a few transfer targets.

Reports in the last fortnight have suggested that Leicester City star Youri Tielemans is of interest as the midfielder's contract is set to expire at the end of this season. Indeed, central midfield is thought to be a top priority for the club, as West Ham star Declan Rice is repeatedly linked with a move to north London.

Brighton ace Moises Caicedo has been billed as an alternative to the Englishman with Barcelona star Raphinha also on Edu's list of potential signings. However, reinforcing the striker position is certainly not out of the question either, as rumours surrounding a possible move for Vlahovic are still prevalent.

The Serbia international is a player who Arsenal tried to sign from Fiorentina before he opted for his Turin move, yet according to an update by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arteta is still very keen on the idea.

According to the Italian news outlet, Arsenal are listed as a 'suitor' for Vlahovic after their attempts to prise him away from Fiorentina, with Arteta personally 'attracted' to his playing style. The Spaniard apparently believes there isn't a player like him in Arsenal's current squad, which is playing a role in Arteta's interest.

The north Londoners are also boosted in their chase for Vlahovic by their near-certain qualification for the Champions League next season. The report does state to 'keep an eye' on Chelsea, though, who are firmly in the race with Todd Boehly's backing.

Should Arsenal sign Vlahovic?

The 23-year-old has ten goal contributions to his name this season, scoring eight goals with a further two assists, which may not seem outstanding but Juventus on the whole have struggled this year. Vlahovic is still a bright spark in the forward areas when at his very best, averaging more attempts at goal per 90 than any other Juve player in Serie A this season (WhoScored).

Journalist Pete O'Rourke certainly believes he would be a good fit, recently stating to GiveMeSport:

"He's a proven striker; he's done really well in Serie A and also on the international scene as well, so that'd be a big-name signing and it would just continue to show the progress that Arsenal are making that they are actually able to make these types of signings."

If Arsenal can prise him away from Italy, he could be a brilliant capture.