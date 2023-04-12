Arsenal 'will spend over £100 million' in a serious statement of backing to manager Mikel Arteta, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners, led by transfer chief and sporting director Edu, are reportedly identifying transfer targets ahead of what will be an interesting summer window. Indeed, while Arteta focuses his efforts on beating Manchester City to the Premier League title, Arsenal officials must work to strengthen his options in the background.

It has been reported in the last week that the north Londoners have their eyes on the likes of Youri Tielemans, with talks apparently held, as well as the likes of Declan Rice. Indeed, central midfield appears set to be a priority despite the signing of Jorginho in January.

Alongside Rice, it is believed that Arsenal are targeting Barcelona forward Raphinha and even Brighton star Moises Caicedo. In terms of forwards, bright South American youth prospect Vitor Roque is a player attracting real interest from north London.

It's clear that Arsenal are set to be ambitious in their attempts to maintain their status as one of England's elite sides, with reporter Jones now sharing what he knows to GiveMeSport.

The journalist claims Arsenal are 'ready to spend over £100 million this summer', but how far they stretch themselves will depend on Rice. Indeed, Edu and co apparently believe they could seal his signing for £70m, though West Ham are far more likely to open the bidding at £90m.

As per Jones, sharing more news on where Arsenal's money could be going, the title-chasers will apparently also look to sign 'a full-back, a young and emerging central midfielder, and an exciting wide forward.'

Who should Arsenal prioritise?

£100m is a fairly large transfer kitty but we believe the majority of it should be going on Rice.

The 24-year-old, who has been pivotal for West Ham over the last few seasons, would add real steel to Arteta's midfield.

Making more interceptions per 90 than any Hammers player this season, Rice has also been called 'sensational' by members of the media and regularly shines at international level.

The midfield star's form at last year's World Cup in Qatar is a real indicator, having played every game of the tournament under Gareth Southgate whilst, again, making more interceptions per 90 than any other player in their squad (WhoScored).

Rice also averaged England's joint-highest rate of blocks per 90 alongside Harry Maguire and John Stones - highlighting why Arsenal believe he could inject a sense of real solidarity (WhoScored).