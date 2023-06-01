Arsenal are "firmly in the driving seat" to sign Brighton star Moises Caicedo after "multiple conversations" with his agents, according to reports.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The north Londoners, according to various reports, have earmarked the signing of a central midfielder, or even two, during the upcoming summer transfer window.

This has lead to links with Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan, Wolves star Ruben Neves and Chelsea's Mason Mount among others - but it is in the defensive midfield where Arsenal are determined.

Indeed, a plethora of targets have been mentioned, including Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, yet perhaps the top two names are West Ham United's Declan Rice and Caicedo.

The former has attracted serious interest, with a bid apparently in the pipeline and verbal agreement already being reached, according to recent claims.

It appears the Gunners are favourites for Rice as things stand, but that apparently won't stop them making a move for Caicedo either.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal do indeed want two midfielders this summer, so their "exciting progress" on a Rice deal won't affect Caicedo's potential arrival.

On the Ecadorian, it is believed Mikel Arteta's side are "firmly in the driving seat" to sign him this summer, coming after "multiple conversations" with the player's representatives and the ability to offer Champions League football.

In a further promising piece of news from the outlet, Brighton apparently believe Arsenal will pay the £75 million fee required for Caicedo's signature. The Premier League top four side agreed personal terms with him back in January, and they apparently still stand heading into the summer.

Who is Moises Caicedo?

Having starred on the south coast under Roberto De Zerbi last season, Caicedo is currently a hot commodity.

Only Pascal Gross and Lewis Dunk were selected more in the league for Brighton, with Caicedo also averaging more tackles and interceptions per 90 than any of his teammates over 22/23 (WhoScored).

South American football expert Tim Vickery is in no doubt over his quality, either, who said this on the 21-year-old before Brighton managed to sign him (BBC via Sussex Express):