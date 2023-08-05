Arsenal are in "advancing" talks to sell USA number one goalkeeper Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who is leaving Arsenal this summer?

So far, the north Londoners have officially confirmed a handful of departures, with defender Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and long-serving midfielder Granit Xhaka perhaps most notably leaving.

Many more could follow the aforementioned trio out the Arsenal exit door as forwards Nicolas Pepe, who is wanted by clubs in Turkey, and in-form striker Folarin Balogun continue to attract interest.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, who is a target for newly-promoted Burnley, is apparently nearing a move to Turf Moor on loan as manager Vincent Kompany looks to sign his fellow Belgian.

Another name rumoured to be hovering towards a departure is Turner, as Forest have been attempting to prise away the Arsenal 29-year-old whilst shoring up their goalkeeping options.

Interestingly, this comes amid the Gunners' talks to sign Brentford's David Raya, with the Spaniard already agreeing personal terms as both the Bees and Arteta's side continue negotiations

It appears Raya in, Turner out is a very realistic scenario this summer and renowned media source Romano has a "crucial" update on the American's potential switch to the City Ground.

Writing on social media, the journalist says Arsenal are in "advancing" talks to sell Turner to Steve Cooper's side and they've submitted an "official bid" for his services.

Arsenal and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner

Forest want him on a permanent deal as the Gunners keep negotiating for Raya.

"EXCL: Nottingham Forest submitted an official bid for Matt Turner," wrote Romano.

"Understand the proposal has been made for permanent transfer, talks advancing with Arsenal. Crucial step in goalkeepers domino as #AFC keep negotiating with Brentford for David Raya, deal getting closer."

Turner was largely a back-up option to Aaron Ramsdale last campaign, where he played in five Europa League matches and multiple FA Cup games under Mikel Arteta (WhoScored).

How good is Matt Turner?

Having signed from MLS side New England Revolution just last summer, it appears the likelihood of Turner departing after just one year is a very real one.

Arteta, commenting after his side secured a deal for Turner in 2022, heaped praise on the 'keeper as a new asset with "high quality" and an "experienced" name.

Arteta said: “Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad - he was great in MLS”.

Arsenal's manager, speaking ahead of pre-season, also revered Turner for his attitude and application - going on to say he was "superb" when called upon last campaign.

The Spaniard also said Turner is a "competitive" player who helps to keep some of his teammates playing at a certain level.

When asked what the 'keeper should do next season, Arteta said:

“First of all the same as he did last year, which is a great competition to the squad goalkeeping unit because he’s so competitive – he keeps everyone at the level every single day.

“I think he did great with us and (with) the national team, I think he was superb as well. He needs some holidays. It’s been a long year for him.

“I don’t know how many competitions he played in but there’s so many so he needed a break. When he has the break he will be back with us.”