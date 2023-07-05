Arsenal are among a large contingent of sides to have shown an interest in Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh, according to reports.

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

The north Londoners have been making serious moves this summer, having finally agreed a deal to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice for £105 million (£100 million + £5m million in add-ons).

An agreement on price was actually reached last week, but much of the talks since then have centered around payment structure. However, it is now believed a compromise has been settled there, with Arsenal agreeing to pay the initial £100 million over a 24-month period.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who dazzled in the Eredivisie last season, could also be closing in on a move to north London with reports suggesting talks are at a very advanced stage for the Dutchman and he's keen on the transfer.

If all goes to plan, the aforementioned duo will follow Germany international Kai Havertz through the door, with Arsenal recently confirming his £65 million move from Chelsea.

"Kai is a player of top quality," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.

“We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon.”

The Gunners could end up spending over £250m this window, according to some reports, but they have no intention of stopping after sealing their top target in Rice.

A new report by The Guardian and journalist Ed Aarons details a new target for Arsenal, as they join the race to sign highly-rated attacker Gloukh.

The Israel Under-21 international performances for club and country have alerted some of Europe's top sides, including Barcelona, and there is a large domestic following from the British Isles.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are all targeting the 19-year-old, who is believed to prefer a move to either England or Spain.

Who is Oscar Gloukh?

Earning an array of caps for Israel at senior level also, Gloukh has been attracting more attention lately with some of his outings at this summer's U21 European Championship.

Former Israel international Gil Vermouth recently professed his admiration for the teenage star, calling him a "special" player with lots of potential.

"I would have told him not to leave Maccabi Tel Aviv," he said last year.

"Do another season and then leave. Now, I would recommend he leave.

"If a club signs him and invests in him and takes him on as a project, then there is a chance of success. Gloukh is something special. He needs to examine his options, sit down with his parents and coaches, and decide."

Former Spurs defender Alan Hutton has also called Gloukh a "really talented" football player, with all the indications suggesting he could be one of Europe's most promising young teenage talents.