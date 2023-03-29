Arsenal are now favourites to sign Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund for Mikel Arteta as a report out of Italy shares the latest transfer news.

Who are Arsenal targeting?

The Gunners, lead by sporting director Edu, who oversees the club's transfer business, have reportedly earmarked a few potential targets already ahead of this summer window. The Premier League title-chasers have enjoyed a fine 2022/2023 campaign after missing out on the top four last season to arch rivals Spurs, with Arteta's men currently sitting eight points clear of champions Man City.

As things stand, the north Londoners are well on course to clinch a first league title in nearly 20 years, but as all big clubs practice, there must also be one eye on strengthening for next campaign.

Reports suggest that Arsenal, even before the summer window's commencement, are 'pushing' to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Jesper Lindstrom as one target - coming as the Bundesliga side are increasingly resigned to losing their midfielder. The Denmark international is a serious target for Arteta and co, but according to a report by Calciomercato, Lindstrom isn't the only Dane who is in Arsenal's sights.

The Italian news outlet claims Arsenal are currently favourites to sign Hojlund from Atalanta this summer, coming as they enter 'pole position' for his services. He's also being targeted by Serie A fallen giants Juventus, who see Hojlund as a potential replacement for striker Dusan Vlahovic if the leaves.

However, with Arsenal out in front, it is claimed that Juve must act quickly if they're to sign the 20-year-old and his €45 million (£40m) price tag is apparently destined to rise higher.

Should Arsenal sign Hojlund?

The young attacker stands out as a seriously exciting Atalanta prospect with only their top goal scorer, Ademola Lookman, notching more strikes on the board than Hojlund. He has seven goals to his name in the league alone this season whilst averaging their joint-second highest rate of attempts at goal per 90 - highlighting his clear threat (WhoScored).

The 6 foot 3 ace also possesses a real physicality which could help him quickly adapt to English top flight football with members of the media praising that aspect of his game.

Called ‘scary quick‘ by journalist Sacha Pisani and a ‘beast‘ by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Hojlund is amassing quite the reputation abroad with his value soaring. Of course, Edu will have to weigh up whether he is worth the £40m plunge, but there is certainly a player of real potential there.