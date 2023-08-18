Journalist Pete O'Rourke has shared an extensive Arsenal update on their exit plans and what the future holds for defender Rob Holding.

Who will Arsenal sell?

Following the marquee arrivals of goalkeeper David Raya, defender Jurrien Timber, club-record signing Declan Rice and forward Kai Havertz, Arsenal's summer expenditure totals over £200 million.

Mikel Arteta's side, as a result, are now tasked with balancing the books and shipping unwanted players out before deadline day on September 1.

USA international striker Folarin Balogun, who is up for sale at the right price, is commanding around £45 million with Fulham and other suitors abroad chasing his signature.

Meanwhile, the likes of Nuno Tavares and Nicolas Pepe will be allowed to leave if buyers come in, with the latter proving to be a huge disappointment following his once-club record signing from Lille in 2019.

However, despite exit links surrounding defender Kieran Tierney, Arteta claimed in his most recent press conference on Thursday that there are no plans to offload the Scotsman.

"There are not any plans on doing anything like it," said the Arsenal boss.

"He [Tierney] played in the final so a player that plays five days before in the final is part of the plans for sure."

Arteta also hinted at the possibility of further signings this summer following a major injury blow to summer signing Timber.

"We did not plan for this injury so we have to assess now what the options, the best way to get the best out of the players that we have," explained the Spaniard.

"Because, as I said, my biggest challenge now is to get the best out of the players that we have. I cannot control anything that is not here and we are open and we have to be open to reacting if something happens.

"Not only with injuries but in the market as well and that is what we are doing."

Despite Timber's injury, it appears the writing could be on the wall for Holding, as reporter O'Rourke writes for Football Insider.

Indeed, the journalist claims Arsenal will be allowed to find a new club before September 1, with the north Londoners already rejecting a bid from Turkish side Besiktas.

They attempted to sign Holding on loan with an offer, but Arteta's side rejected it out of hand.

As well as the Englishman, it is relayed that the futures of both Tavares and Pepe are far from Arsenal.

What's been said about Rob Holding?

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time over these last 12 months as William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have formed a solid partnership in central defence.

Journalist Charles Watts, though, expressed earlier this year that Holding is actually a very influential and "valuable" player in the Arsenal dressing room.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

"Clearly, people who were there [at the Emirates] said he played well," said Watts after the defender stepped in for the injured Saliba.

"And he's no Saliba, there's no doubt about it, but as a squad player, I think he's a very valuable, and really, really influential figure behind the scenes. Everyone loves him at Arsenal.”

Taking this into acccount, it isn't unreasonable for Arteta's men to expect a reasonable fee for his services.