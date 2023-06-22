Arsenal are "progressing" in talks to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and are "close" to an agreement on personal terms, according to reports.

Who will Arsenal sign this summer?

The north Londoners have their eyes on multiple additions this summer as they look to strengthen Mikel Arteta's ranks and challenge again for next season's Premier League title.

Central midfield is the position to really look out for, as a wide variety of sources claim they're stepping up their pursuit of West Ham star Declan Rice and have already had bids rejected for the England international.

They're apparently "serious" about signing Rice and remain confident of doing a deal, having already agreed personal terms, while the likes of Man City star Ilkay Gundogan and Lavia are also being repeatedly linked.

Further forward and in defence, Gunners supporters could see the likes of Kai Havertz join from Chelsea with talks advancing and terms also agreed there, and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is at the centre of real interest.

Following Southampton's relegation from the top flight, Lavia is a player who could well be on the move, as he attracts interest from Arteta, Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool (The Independent).

Arsenal have been in talks for the 19-year-old, as reported elsewhere, but Football Insider have a really promising update on their efforts to sign him.

According to their information, Arsenal are "progressing" in negotiations for Lavia, with personal terms "close to agreement". This is part of a potential quadruple spending spree and Arteta could see as much as £300 million spent in total this summer.

As well as Lavia, it is believed Rice, Havertz and Timber are all still in ongoing discussions to make a move to the Emirates Stadium.

How has Romeo Lavia done at Southampton?

Having signed for the Saints last year on a deal from Man City, Pep Guardiola has since been very impressed with his efforts at St. Mary's.

Speaking to City's official website, Guardiola held special praise for the Belgium international, who has gone on to make 29 league appearances.

“I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing,” said the City boss.

“We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not (get) enough minutes like he has in Southampton.

“(It’s a) good experience to go to the Premier League and play at this early age. So important.”

Lavia also averaged a higher pass accuracy (86.4%) than any Southampton player in the Premier League last campaign.