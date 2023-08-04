Arsenal could make a late move to sign Southampton star Romeo Lavia if Folarin Balogun is sold, but Mikel Arteta actually prefers another player.

Who will Arsenal sign?

The north Londoners will be absolutely thrilled by their transfer business so far this summer, with winger Kai Havertz, defender Jurrien Timber and, of course, star midfielder Declam Rice all joining.

Havertz signed for £65 million from Chelsea, while the versatile Timber completed a £38 million switch from Ajax. However, Rice stands out as the real headline-grabber, with Arsenal smashing their transfer record to sign him.

The Gunners will pay £105 million in total, including £5m in add-ons, for the 24-year-old and Arteta believes he will be a key player for the season to come.

“We’re really happy that Declan is joining us," said Arteta.

"He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

Reliable media sources claim that Arsenal are also chasing a deal for Brentford's David Raya as Edu Gaspar and co look to hand competition for current number one Aaron Ramsdale.

Lavia, who is subject to intense interest from Liverpool, is another player who has been repeatedly linked with a move to Arsenal - though rumours have died down lately.

However, The Independent and journalist Miguel Delaney now have an interesting update, as it is believed Arsenal could make a late move for the Belgian if Balogun is sold before deadline day.

Perhaps most intriguingly, this could go against the wishes of Arteta, who is actually said to prefer Ajax star Mohammed Kudus. The Gunners boss apparently has a "particular idea" for his midfield.

How good is Romeo Lavia?

Despite his young age, Lavia stood out as one of Southampton's best-performing players by average match rating last season according to WhoScored.

The 19-year-old boasted an impressive 86.4% passing accuracy, a higher number than any other Saints regular in the top flight (WhoScored).

Members of Southamptojn media, like reporter Sam Tighe, have heaped praise on Lavia for his performances throughout 2022/2023.

The former Man City prodigy, according to Tighe, was a "shining star" at St. Mary's Stadium last term.

I watched every game Roméo Lavia played last season and he was absolutely incredible," wrote Tighe on Twitter in late June.

"A shining star despite playing in terrible circumstances most of the time. Arsenal reportedly advancing on a deal...one to be very excited about."

If Arsenal can pip other competition for Lavia's signature, he'd come as an exciting addition, though it will be interesting to see if the club do end up going for Kudus on the wishes of Arteta.