Arsenal are firm favourites in the race to sign Southampton star Romeo Lavia after he verbally agreed to join them, according to reports.

Who will join Arsenal this summer?

Sporting director Edu confirmed long ago that transfer activity has been ongoing behind-the-scenes, even before the domestic window opened, with the Brazilian making an admission to ESPN in April (via 90min).

"Our planning has already been done," said Edu.

"It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

Following these plans, many rumours have circulated, with West Ham United star Declan Rice looking like one of the sole focuses of this summer.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of multiple rejected bids already and one of them was a club record, though some reports suggest a third amounting to around £86 million has gone in.

Arsenal are also in talks to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber after sealing a deal for Kai Havertz from Chelsea, with the north Londoners aiming to be busy - they could spend around £200 million.

Lavia, who was called a "shining star" in Southampton's relegated team last season, is also being targeted by Edu at Arsenal.

According to Football Insider, there has been a very promising update on their hunt to sign the Belgium international.

Indeed, Arsenal are now in pole position for his signing, above the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United and others.

This comes as Lavia verbally agrees to join the club following "new talks" with the player's camp.

Arsenal will apparently need a fee in and around £50 million to sign the 19-year-old, though they are in a strong position, with Mikel Arteta also being a "huge fan" of his.

How good is Romeo Lavia?

Lavia, who has been likened to former Man City captain Fernandinho, averaged a higher pass accuracy than any Southampton player in the top flight last season (WhoScored).

Called "sensational" by members of the media like The Mail's Lewis Steele, other journalists such as Sam Tighe have recently expressed views on what an incredible signing he would be for Arsenal.

"I watched every game Roméo Lavia played last season and he was absolutely incredible," said Tighe on Twitter.

"A shining star despite playing in terrible circumstances most of the time. Arsenal reportedly advancing on a deal...one to be very excited about."