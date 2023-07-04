Arsenal are still very interested in signing Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia this summer but they need Thomas Partey to leave, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

Kai Havertz, after completing a move from Chelsea in a £65 million deal, has already been announced as manager Mikel Arteta's first summer signing. The Gunners boss, speaking on Havertz's signing, insists he will strengthen Arsenal's midfield to no end.

“Kai is a player of top quality," explained Arteta.

"He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play. We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon.”

Meanwhile, it is widely reported that the north Londoners are closing in on West Ham United star Declan Rice after both Arsenal and the Hammers agreed a total £105 million fee for his transfer.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who is apparently desperate to join Arsenal before 2023/2024, is also close to sealing his desired move as the club near these two major deals.

The signings could take Arsenal's total spending past £200 million, but reports suggest they aren't done there, with Man City defender Joao Cancelo and Galatsary's Sacha Boey being considered for their defensive flanks.

Meanwhile, Arteta's side have also been heavily linked with a swoop for Lavia of Southampton, but Liverpool and Chelsea are in the race. Indeed, a "huge fight" could be looming for the 19-year-old.

Romano has shared his own update on Lavia's future, claiming Arsenal could still sign the Belgium international, but on one condition. Before attempting any deal, it is believed midfielder Thomas Partey will need to make way first.

Southampton, for their part, will charge around £50 million despite their relegation to the Championship.

What's been said about Romeo Lavia?

The former Man City starlet averaged a higher pass accuracy than any other Southampton player last season whilst ranking among their best for league performances per 90 (WhoScored).

Lavia is clearly a player of huge potential, with City boss Pep Guardiola once explaining that everyone rated him highly when he was at Eastlands.

As well as this, journalist Sam Tighe, who watches the Saints every week, called Lavia one of the south coast side's shining stars - believing Arsenal supporter should be thrilled by the prospect of him joining.