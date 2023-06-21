Southampton star Romeo Lavia is seen as "most likely" to join Arsenal despite interest from three Premier League rivals, according to reliable journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

Who will Arsenal sign this summer?

The north Londoners are currently chasing a fair few deals after missing out on their first league title in nearly 20 years last season.

West Ham star Declan Rice, going by consistent press coverage, is the pick of the bunch as Arsenal have already had two bids rejected for the England international.

Rice has apparently already agreed personal terms over a move to the Emirates Stadium but a fee is yet to be agreed, with Arsenal apparently pushing the hardest for his signing.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is attracting Mikel Arteta's serious interest as talks advance over a move and could be done this week.

It appears Arsenal are making progress in pursuit of the aforementioned duo, and according to Delaney of The Independent, they could be joined by Southampton's Lavia.

The Belgium international, who was relegated with his current club last season, could be on the move as Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool and the Gunners eye a move.

However, it appears Arteta's side are firm favourites as they look to make statements this summer, with Lavia "seen as most likely to join" Arsenal.

The Saints apparently want a minimum of £45 million for the teenage midfielder, while treble-winners Man City have a cheaper buy-back clause, they're not interested in exercising it.

How good is Romeo Lavia?

The 19-year-old, despite being a member of Southampton's relegated crop, performed pretty impressively overall despite his tender age.

As per WhoScored, Lavia was a composed and tidy figure in central midfield, averaging a higher pass accuracy (86.4%) than any current Saints regular.

Only Mohammed Salisu made more tackles per 90 than the former Man City starlet with journalists like Lewis Steele of The Mail calling Lavia a "sensational midfielder".

City boss Pep Guardiola also praised the youngster's impact at St. Mary's last season, sharing a real admiration for his ex-prodigy.