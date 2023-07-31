Arsenal are in advanced talks to offload midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga to Burnley on loan, and the transfer deal could include a mandatory buy option.

Who is leaving Arsenal this summer?

The Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta have spent north of £200 million as we enter the final month of this summer's transfer window - sealing deals for Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and club-record transfer Declan Rice.

Havertz signed for £65m from Chelsea, while Timber completed a £37m switch from Ajax, but it is Rice's move which stands out as the real headline-grabber.

In a serious statement of intent, Arsenal signed the 24-year-old from West Ham in a £105 million deal, which now makes Rice the most expensive English player of all time - ahead of both Man City's Jack Grealish and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

“Declan is a player with fantastic ability and a proven record at both club and international levels," said Arsenal transfer chief and sporting director Edu.

"The process of this transfer has been a big team effort with a clear plan, and we are so happy that Declan is joining us.

“Declan is a high-quality, young international player who will add great strength to our squad, fitting so well into our strategy of competing with young talented players at the centre of our club."

Arsenal are showing a further ambition heading into August, as reports now claim they could strengthen their goalkeeping department by making a move for Brentford star David Raya.

Having invested significantly, Arteta's side may need to balance the books by offloading certain fringe members of the squad. Both defender Pablo Mari and long-serving midfield general Granit Xhaka have both left the club, with Lokonga now apparently edging closer to following them out the door.

According to Belgian transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Red Devils international is subject to serious interest from Burnley, with "advanced talks" ongoing over a loan deal.

The temporary move could also become a permanent one, depending on certain conditions, as Tavolieri claims Arsenal are plotting to include a buy clause.

The option to buy will become mandatory if the 23-year-old plays a certain number of games for Vincent Kompany's side.

"Infos Sambi Lokonga," wrote the reporter on Twitter.

"Talks advanced on their way between #ArsenalFC and #BurnleyFC to find an agreement with a loan including an option to buy.

"That could be mandatory in case the Belgian midfielder plays a certain number of matches. First idea of the Belgian Red Devils was to try a journey in Spain but Vincent Kompany’s team was the most concrete solution at the moment and that would allow him to show and proof he’s ready for the #PL."

How good is Albert Sambi Lokonga?

The young midfield ace has struggled to work his way into Arteta's plans in the last two seasons, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Another loan move could be on the horizon for Lokonga, but by Arteta's own admission, he is a player of real "quality" and may strengthen Burnley's ranks.

“Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity in his performances during his development. He has been coached well by Vincent Kompany and his team at Anderlecht,” Arteta told Arsenal’s official website (via The Standard).

“I know Vincent very well and he talks so highly about Albert and the positive impact he had to Anderlecht in recent seasons.

“We’re confident Albert’s ready for the next stage in his development and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member to our squad with his quality and presence.”