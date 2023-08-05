Serie A giants Juventus have held "new contacts" with Arsenal over signing midfielder Thomas Partey, according to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Who is leaving Arsenal?

The north Londoners need to balance their books and shift unwanted players before deadline day, especially after spending over £200 million on new signings this summer.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and club-record signing Declan Rice all joined in multi-million-pound deals earlier this window and reports suggest Arsenal could also add Brentford goalkeeper David Raya to their ranks.

Mikel Arteta's side are locked in talks to sign the Spaniard with Arsenal seeking to provide competition for current number one Aaron Ramsdale. Outfield additions aren't out of the question, either, as links continue to surround Dinamo Zagreb's Josip Sutalo.

Players will need to vacate Arsenal, both to free up squad space and bring in funding, and there are a fair few candidates for the chopping block.

Both Nicolas Pepe, who is attracting interest from Turkey, and forward Folarin Balogun could still leave. They would follow defender Pablo Mari, midfielder Granit Xhaka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles as senior players to depart.

Partey, who has also been linked with an exit this window, has been subject to interest from the Italian top flight. Those reports died down recently, but according to Sky's reporter Di Marzio, they may have resurfaced.

Writing on his website, the journalist claims Juventus have held "new contacts" with Arteta's side over signing the Ghana international, who was a mainstay for Arsenal last season.

This comes after their other transfer target, Franck Kessie, looks to be heading to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, but Juventus' move for Partey would only materialise if they can offload Weston McKennie.

How good is Thomas Partey?

Partey ranked among Arsenal's best-performing players per 90 last season, according to WhoScored, and also made more tackles per 90 than any other star in Arteta's squad.

The former Atletico Madrid star would arguably be a sore miss, even with the signing of Rice, as his departure would leave Arsenal without a senior, capable alternative option.

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn, speaking to talkSPORT (via ghanasoccernet), heaped praise on Partey as an "important" member of the squad last term.

"I think [Thomas] Partey has been so important," said the Arsenal legend.

"If Arsenal are going to go anywhere near trying to win a title, he’s got to stay fit, because last season, he had so many injuries.

“But he’s been real instrumental in that midfield, just keeping it ticking over, very efficient player, can get around the pitch, very mobile."

Arteta, meanwhile, echoed Winterburn's appraisal just a few weeks ago - calling his player a "super important" one.

He said: "Thomas Partey is a super important player for us and for me and we want him to be in the team, that’s for sure."

The 30-year-old could still be of use for Arsenal, especially if they wish to mount another serious title challenge and potentially knock treble winners Man City off their perch.

Partey is a player of experience and know-how, leaving little wonder that Arteta wishes to keep him around.