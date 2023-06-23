Arsenal star Thomas Partey is being "pushed" to leave the north London club this summer, according to reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

Who could leave Arsenal this summer?

Reports have suggested that the Gunners, after failing in their bid to win a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, are aiming to be very ambitious this transfer window.

Arsenal could apparently spend around £300 million on signings and are in talks for multiple deals, with an agreement for Chelsea's Kai Havertz already sealed.

As well as the Germany international, it is believed that Mikel Arteta's side are in ongoing discussions over moves for West Ham United star Declan Rice, Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

However, to balance the books, certain squad members will inevitably have to make way. Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Folarin Balogun and, of course, long-serving star Granit Xhaka could all depart (Goal).

Jorginho, despite only putting pen to paper on a move to the Emirates Stadium six months ago, has also been tipped with a return to Italy as his former manager Maurizio Sarri aims to sign him at Lazio.

Partey, who was a crucial member of Arsenal's title-challenging side last campaign, is another player who could leave north London.

As Arsenal plot an overhaul of their midfield, reporter Kinsella of The Evening Standard says Partey is being "pushed" towards the exit door over Jorginho.

The latter player has apparently told friends he is comfortable in London and isn't vying for a move away or back to Italy, meaning Partey has been transfer-listed instead.

What's been said about Thomas Partey?

The Ghana international was a crucial member of Arteta's squad last season, ranking as one of their top five best-performers by average match rating (WhoScored).

He also made more successful tackles per 90 than any other Arsenal player in the top flight, leaving little wonder Nigel Winterburn called him "so important".

"I think [Thomas] Partey has been so important," said the Arsenal legend.

"If Arsenal are going to go anywhere near trying to win a title, he’s got to stay fit because last season, he had so many injuries.

“But he’s been real instrumental in that midfield, just keeping it ticking over, very efficient player, can get around the pitch, very mobile."