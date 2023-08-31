Journalist Steve Kay has shared a very interesting Arsenal transfer update on their interest in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Who will Arsenal sign?

Mikel Arteta has reinforced his ranks with four major new additions this summer, coming in the form of sweeper keeper David Raya, versatile defender Jurrien Timber, Germany international forward Kai Havertz and club-record signing Declan Rice.

The Gunners' total transfer outlay comes in at over £200 million, with sporting director Edu Gaspar and the Arsenal hierarchy showcasing real ambition over one of the busiest transfer windows in recent memory.

However, Arsenal didn't sign an out-and-out striker, leaving them with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their preferred options in that area alongside the makeshift Havertz - who can be deployed as a false nine.

Club legend Ray Parlour, speaking after Havertz's signing, believes that they're in need of a world class centre-forward option in case of serious injuries.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus

"I always think that you need a bit of back-up," Parlour told JBI Training when asked about Arsenal’s options up front (via The Metro).

"Eddie Nketiah did really well when he came into the team last season, but the Arsenal sides I was part of always had four really good strikers.

"I do think we need that extra striker. If Gabriel Jesus gets injured again, is Eddie going to be able to come in and do well enough in the Champions League?

"I know that we could play with a false nine, but I would like that security of having an out-and-out striker."

Jesus and Nketiah are both in contention to feature against Man United this Sunday, but given the hectic fixture schedule, lengthy lay-offs could be seen as a possibility.

Arsenal have been linked with a few ambitious options recently, like Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and reporter Kay has shared an interesting update on the Nigerian.

Speaking to KS1TV, as transcribed by TBR, the journalist says Arsenal have already started laying groundwork to sign the Napoli star in 2024.

“Yeah I mean I’ve been told that there has been contact," said Kay.

"There’s been talks about Arsenal bringing in Osimhen, not this window, next window. There has been no contact with the player, just contact with Roberto Calenda, who is his agent, and the Napoli president who has said he’s not for sale this summer, but there has been some concrete talks with them, one to keep an eye on."

How good is Victor Osimhen?

Scoring 26 league goals and racking up four assists in 32 Serie A appearances last season, Osimhen stands out as one of Europe's most prolific strikers.

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, speaking to Sky Sports (via The Metro), also compared the 24-year-old to Didier Drogba and called him a "complete" striker.

"He’s a very complete player," said Zola.

"He’s got a good reference going forward, he can link up play and he’s devastating in the air. He’s a pest to defenders."

The signing of Osimhen would come as a very exciting one from Arsenal's perspective, but in a word of caution for the club, he is likely to command a very marquee transfer fee.