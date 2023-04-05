Arsenal are in contact with the representatives of Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque, and they've been told he could be open to joining.

What's the latest on Vitor Roque to Arsenal?

The forward, who recently made his international debut for Brazil, is currently standing out as one of South America's most exciting players at the moment. Arsenal have been linked with a move for Roque in recent months but face stiff competition, as London rivals Chelsea and Barcelona are also believed to be eyeing him.

Mikel Arteta is currently attempting to end his side's near-20-year wait for a Premier League title with the Gunners currently in pole position to seal it, yet sporting director Edu and co have been reportedly busy in identifying transfer targets for the summer.

Roque is widely thought to be one of them, but it won't be easy, as Paranaense have apparently slapped a €50 million (£44m) price tag on his head - not to mention a 15% sell-on clause. Barca, according to recent reports, are attempting to sign the 18-year-old on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of next season.

Now, according to 90min, there has been an update on Arsenal's interest and it could spell some encouragement. The north Londoners, alongside rivals Chelsea, are both in contact with Roque's representatives over a potential move.

Barca are in there too, and while Camp Nou is his 'preferred destination', Roque's agents have 'assured' both Arsenal and Chelsea that he is still 'open to the idea' of joining either one of them in England. In a further boost for Arteta, it's added that the teenager's current club are unconvinced by Barca's loan-to-obligation proposal - opening the door for other suitors to swoop in.

What could Roque bring to Arsenal?

Arsenal, if they beat both Chelsea and the La Liga giants to his signature, could seal a rather promising singing in Roque.

Already debuting for Brazil at the age of 18, Roque has amassed quite a reputation across the Atlantic - even being called the 'next Ronaldo'.

Roque himself has likened his playing style to that of former Liverpool star Luis Suarez - highlighting his real confidence and potential to hit the ground running in England.

Also called 'sensational' by members of the South American media, the player boasting a £44 million price tag at such a young age is clear evidence of just how highly rated he is.