Arsenal star William Saliba is set to sign a new contract until June 2027 with the club also tying down both Ethan Nwaneri and Reiss Nelson.

Who is leaving Arsenal?

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could be about to orchestrate a major summer overhaul, particularly in midfield, with West Ham United star Declan Rice finally about to join the north Londoners.

Arsenal are set to sign the England international for £105 million in total (£100m + £5m in add-ons), coming after Arteta's side agreed to pay the initial £100m over a 24-month period.

Rice will join the likes of Kai Havertz, who has already put pen to paper on a £65 million move from Chelsea, and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber as reports suggest he is also on his way to the Emirates.

With all of these incomings, it is inevitable certain players will have to make way, and there are a fair few who could depart. Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Folarin Balogun and, of course, long-serving star Granit Xhaka are all nominees (Goal).

Meanwhile, it is believed star midfielder Thomas Partey has requested to leave Arsenal, meaning supporters could be seeing the back of the Ghanaian sooner rather than later.

However, there are now a couple who seem set to stay as they avoid the chopping block, a list which includes both Nwaneri and Nelsson as both starlets committ their futures to Arsenal.

Saliba, whose deal is set to expire in 2024 as things stand, will follow the aforementioned duo in penning fresh terms as renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano shares what he knows.

According to the Italian reporter, Saliba is "set to sign" a new long term deal till 2027, with the option of a further year. This is brilliant news for the club, especially considering his importance last campaign.

"After Nwaneri earlier today, Arsenal have scheduled new long term deal signing for Reiss Nelson — four year as revealed in May," said Romano on Twitter.

"Next one: William Saliba, set to sign until June 2027 with option for further year."

What's been said about William Saliba?

The former Marseille star returned from his 2021/2022 loan spell in France to become a fixture in Arteta's starting eleven, playing nearly every game alongside Gabriel Magalhaes before his injury.

Saliba has been praised for his epic contribution by Arteta, not only for his quality, but also a brilliant attitude and application.

"His attitude, the way he came in and said: ‘I’m going to prove that I’m very good and I deserve to be here," said Arteta.

“Without any looking back or being shy, he was doing it the right way and giving the right reasons to think that he was going to be really good for us.

“He had an immediate impact. The first two training sessions that we looked at home we went: There’s huge potential here.

“He took out every question mark that we could have with him and gave us all the reasons to play him. And I think he’s been exceptional since that day.”