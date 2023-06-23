Arsenal hold an advantage in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven star Xavi Simons thanks to great ties with his agent, according to reports.

Who will join Arsenal this summer?

The summer transfer window is in full flow and reports claim that manager Mikel Arteta is refusing to rest on his laurels, despite fiercely contending for the title last season and securing Champions League qualification.

Arsenal appear determined to end their near-20 year wait for a Premier League title and reports suggest they're set to be very ambitious this window.

Two bids have already gone in for West Ham United star Declan Rice, and although they were rejected, it is believed Arsenal will lodge another offer for their top target.

Meanwhile, some sources have claimed that the north Londoners could spend in and around £300 million this window, with talks ongoing for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and Southampton's Romeo Lavia alongside Rice.

As per reliable reports, Arsenal have already sealed a £65 million deal to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, who will join the club as their first major signing of the summer.

However, despite adding a versatile attacking option in the German, Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf (via Sport Witness) claims they're well in the race to sign Simons from PSV.

Arsenal are joined by a host of rivals, including Manchester United and Tottenham, but it is the Gunners who have an edge and may be in pole position.

Indeed, this is because they already have "good" ties with Simons' agent, Darren Dein, who is the son of their former director, David Dein.

However, Arsenal will need to formalise their interest fast, as PSV are currently in discussions with Simons and his agent over fresh terms.

How good is Xavi Simons?

The 20-year-old, despite his young age, was truly a star in the Eredivisie last season.

Simons, according to WhoScored, even managed more attempts at goal and key passes completed per 90 than anyone in PSV's squad over 2022/2023.

Scoring 19 top flight goals and weighing in with eight assists over that time, former Spurs star Rafael van der Vaart has also tipped him for stardom.

"When I look at his potential, I see that he can become the best soccer player in the world,” said van der Vaart.

"Believe me: In a few years we'll all be saying: 'It's good to be able to have this kid in our national team.’"