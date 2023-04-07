Arsenal have opened talks with Leicester City star Youri Tielemans over a move to north London, but European giants Barcelona are now also in contention.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

Mikel Arteta's side have a pressing on-field ambition to clinch their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, and as they currently sit eight points clear of their closest rivals Man City, they have a very realistic opportunity to do so.

This campaign stands out as Arsenal's arguable most crucial of the last decade and a half with all eyes now on the north Londoners.

In the background, sporting director Edu will be working on ways to strengthen Arteta's options - for when they're either defending their title or at least getting ready for another audacious attempt.

Many transfer targets have been mentioned via the media and central midfield is thought to be a real priority. The likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Raphinha have all been linked this week alone and reports from Belgium claim Arsenal are well in the hunt to sign Everton star Amadou Onana alongside Chelsea.

Vitor Roque, who is currently standing out as one of South America's most exciting young wingers, has also been contacted by the Gunners - at least according to 90min.

Now, as per Football Insider, backing up other claims, Arsenal are now in talks with Foxes star Tielemans over a Bosman move to the Emirates Stadium. However, there is a potential spanner in the works, as one of Europe's biggest clubs in Barcelona have joined the chase.

Newcastle are also said to be interested as all three clubs eye a move to sign him on a free transfer. Tielemans is out of contract at the end of this season and looks certain to leave the King Power.

What could Tielemans bring to Arsenal?

While this arguably hasn't been Tielemans' finest campaign to date, having only racked up three goals and an assist all season, he's still showcased his exceptional ability in past years.

Leicester's two most previous campaigns saw the 25-year-old hit double figures in terms of goal contributions, and just last season, he ranked among the Foxes' best for key passes made and attempts at goal per 90 (WhoScored).

The £120,000-per-week ace has also been called an 'elite-level distributor' by members of the press like Statman Dave, a football analyst for Sky Sports and the BBC. On a free deal, the move would also represent less risk financially.