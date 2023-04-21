Arsenal have been watching Real Sociedad duo Martin Zubimendi and Robin Le Normand this year, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta have some serious planning to do ahead of the summer transfer window - aiming to maintain their status as an elite Premier League side.

Despite the signing of Jorginho in January, Arsenal are still reliably believed to be chasing a central midfield star, with links surrounding West Ham's Declan Rice recently and especially in the last week.

The 24-year-old is thought to be keen on a move to north London and talks are almost certain to happen later this year, according to journalist Dean Jones. Meanwhile, Arsenal do have alternatives in mind if they fail to swoop for Rice, with Brighton star Moises Caicedo standing out as one of them.

Options from abroad have also been mooted in the press, with Zubimendi being previously linked to joining Arsenal and Arteta. Sharing the latest on their transfer plans, reliable correspondent Romano has news on both the Spaniard and his teammate Le Normand.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano claims that Arsenal have been watching both players this year as they draw up their summer transfer shortlist. He adds that the Sociedad teammates are performing excellently right now as the Gunners send scouts to run the rule over them.

“Arsenal sent their scouts to follow both Zubimendi and Le Normand this year as they’re doing excellent with Sociedad, but nothing is concrete yet,” “The Gunners’ plans on new signings will be made in the next weeks, nothing is advanced yet. The price for Le Normand is the release clause: €50m.”

Should Arsenal move for Zubimendi or Le Normand?

Both Zubimendi and Le Normand are undroppables under Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil, with goalkeeper Alex Remiro being the only player in their squad to feature over more La Liga minutes than the pair (WhoScored).

Both men are willing to put their body on the line, with Zubimendi and Le Normand averaging Sociedad's second and third-highest rates of blocks per 90 respectively (WhoScored).

Only Igor Zubeldia has averaged more clearances per match than Le Normand, with the Frenchman standing among Sociedad's key defensive players (WhoScored).

In terms of what Zubimendi could bring, one small red flag for Arteta will be his disciplinary record, with the 24-year-old picking up a quite ridiculous 10 yellow cards this season (WhoScored).

Le Normand could just edge his teammate in terms of the numbers, and Arsenal could be more attracted to his exit clause.