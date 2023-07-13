Arsenal and sporting director Edu by extension are now "insistently" pursuing a deal for Galatasary defender Victor Nelsson, according to reports out of Turkey.

Who will Arsenal sign?

Manager Mikel Arteta has been seriously backed so far this transfer window, coming after a 2022/2023 campaign which saw him fall just short of the title to eventual treble-winners Man City.

Arsenal were in pole position for much of the campaign but Pep Guardiola's side were in imperious form towards the back end, meaning the north Londoners must regroup and strengthen in key areas for next term.

Germany international and former Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz was first through the door at Arsenal this summer, with the club paying £65 million for his services.

“Kai is a player of top quality," said Arteta after his signing.

"He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.

“We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon.”

Arsenal also agreed a club-record £105 million deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United, making him the most expensive English player ever ahead of both Jack Grealish (Man City) and Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has also completed his switch from the Eredivisie, but despite Arsenal's flurry of recent activity, they could make more signings.

The likes of Gremio midfielder Bitello and Montpellier forward Elye Wahi have been linked this week, and a report from Fanatik now claims Arsenal are pushing for Nelsson from Galatasary.

The 24-year-old, who featured at last year's World Cup in Qatar, is at the centre of interest from north London with both Arsenal and rivals Tottenham "insistently" pushing for him.

Nelsson is apparently in behind-scenes transfer talks to leave Galatasary, and if Arsenal wish to prise him away, they need just £21 million - the sum of his release clause.

There is little else said beyond that but it seems like a very do-able transfer for Edu, if they manage to beat Spurs to the punch.

How good is Victor Nelsson?

Reports in the Turkish press have revered Nelsson for his performances at Galatasary, branding the defender their "star player".

His stats certainly reflect that of a crucial player in their starting eleven, with no other star in their squad boasting a higher rate of aerial duels won or blocks made per 90 in the Super Lig (WhoScored).

Galatasary boss Okan Buruk views Nelsson as an indispensable member of their starting eleven, as highlighted by the numbers.

No other Galatasary outfielder played more league minutes than the Denmark international over 2022/2023, which potentially comes as an indicator of his reliability (WhoScored).

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, writing on Twitter, also tipped him for stardom all the way back in 2020.

"Nelsson is a great mix of a pure defender and ball-playing centre-back," said Kulig.

"He can also play as a defensive midfielder. Great defensive skills combined with really good ball skills. The future leader of the Danish defence."