Arsenal have held preliminary talks with representatives over signing Leicester City star Youri Tielemans this summer, according to reports.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

Mikel Arteta is currently leading Arsenal's charge for a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, yet off the field, it is sporting director Edu's task to help maintain their status as one of England's most imperious sides right now.

Reports have suggested that the central midfield area is a serious priority for Arsenal, where West Ham captain and England international Declan Rice is continuing to attract real interest. The Gunners are apparently willing to pay north of £100 million to capture him, meanwhile the likes of Brighton's Moises Caicedo and even Barcelona midfielder Raphinha are also believed to be on their radar.

In other areas, recent claims state that AC Milan star Theo Hernandez is a player wanted by Arsenal, with Italian sources even saying that they could try and tempt Paolo Maldini with a swap deal offer.

Now, adding fuel to the fire, a report by TEAMtalk has shared news on the north London club's alleged interest in soon-to-be free agent Tielemans. The Belgium international looks likely to leave on a Bosman deal this summer and Arsenal have held preliminary talks with his representatives over joining them.

Indeed, they've apparently held discussions with Tielemans' camp, and while Arsenal are admirers of the 25-year-old, it is also believed Arteta's side have backed away for now - coming after the player's extortionate wages demands.

Tielemans has apparently requested a deal which would put him in the top earners bracket at Arsenal, something which could be a roadblock for them, with Newcastle adopting a similar stance on the midfielder.

Should Arsenal sign Tielemans?

If the Gunners can find a good compromise in negotiations over personal terms, Tielemans would be a good back-up signing for zero transfer fee.

As per WhoScored, the midfield ace ranks in Leicester's top six for attempts at goal and key passes made per 90 this season - and he also stood out as one of their top performers last year.

Fabrizio Romano also claimed last summer he 'would love to join' Arsenal, with Tielemans targeted at the time, and now Edu could have an opportunity to snap him up for nothing.

Called 'magnificent' by journalist Robert Lusetich for his performances in the last two years, it certainly wouldn't hurt to have him as an option from the bench.