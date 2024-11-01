The Premier League has had some of the best passers in recent history, such as Paul Scholes, Xabi Alonso and David Beckham.

Pass completion percentage is now a big part of the modern day's data-driven analysis, with possession-based styles being adopted by more and more managers.

But who is statistically the best passer in England’s top flight during the 2024/25 season? Using data from football analytics site FBref, we’ve listed the current top 10 Premier League players by pass completion rate. (Note: players have to have played at least 30 minutes per match to be counted).

Data correct as of 1st November 2024

Rank Player Club PL pass% 1 William Saliba Arsenal 94.9% 2 Andre Wolves 94.5% 3 Manuel Akanji Man City 94.2% 4 Jack Stephens Southampton 94% 5 Ruben Dias Man City 93.8% 6 Curtis Jones Liverpool 93.5% 7 Jan Bednarek Southampton 93.3% 8 Mateo Kovacic Man City 93% 9 Josko Gvardiol Man City 92.6% 10 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 92.44% 11 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 92.38% 12 Igor Brighton 92.34% 13 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 92.26% 14 Flynn Downes Southampton 91.9% 15 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 91.6% 16 Sasa Lukic Fulham 91.21% =17 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 91.16% =17 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 91.16% 19 Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 91.04% 20 Lewis Dunk Brighton 91.01%

Here's a detailed look at the top 10 Premier League passers in 2024/25...

10 Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

92.44% pass completion

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has been a regular under Unai Emery and offers the versatility of being able to play at right-back and centre-back.

The Englishman has now made 200 appearances for Villa and is clearly comfortable on the ball.

9 Josko Gvardiol (Man City)

92.6% pass completion

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has been scoring goals for fun in 2024, and he’s also extremely good when it comes to keeping the ball.

The centre-back, who can also turn out at left-back, appears to be one of the first names on the teamsheet under Pep Guardiola nowadays.

8 Mateo Kovacic (Man City)

93% pass completion

With numerous injuries at the Etihad Stadium, Mateo Kovacic is getting more game time with Man City and has taken his opportunity, whether that be in the form of scoring two goals against Fulham recently or his general all-round play.

As to be expected in a Guardiola side, Kovacic is tidy on the ball and could play a big role with Rodri out injured for the season.

Related Why Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d'Or Not even a season-ending injury could stop Manchester City's Rodri from claiming football's biggest individual prize.

7 Jan Bednarek (Southampton)

93.3% pass completion

Russell Martin's possession-based style sees Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek on the list.

The Saints may not be getting the points on the board just yet, but Bednarek’s pass completion rate is a positive sign at St Mary's.

6 Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

93.5% pass completion

One of the players who has starred under Arne Slot during his first few months as Liverpool manager is midfielder Curtis Jones.

A recent match-winner against Chelsea, Jones has the best pass completion rate of any Reds star and has been a regular starter in previous weeks.

5 Ruben Dias (Man City)

93.8% pass completion

Another Sky Blues star on the list is Ruben Dias, with the Portugal international a mainstay in the Man City side.

Dias has found himself in the opposition half for plenty of City’s Premier League games due to their dominance, and he’s kept possession most of the time when on the ball.

4 Jack Stephens (Southampton)

94% pass completion

The second Southampton defender in the current top 10 is Jack Stephens, though the 30-year-old has only played five Premier League games this season.

He was sent off against Man Utd in September and made his return to the side against Man City at the end of October.

3 Manuel Akanji (Man City)

94.2% pass completion

The top Man City passer at this moment in time is Manuel Akanji, who has played at centre-back for the entirety of the campaign to date.

The Switzerland international has been used at left-back and in holding midfield in previous seasons, but he has seemingly nailed down a centre-back role under Guardiola.

2 Andre (Wolves)

94.5% pass completion

Arguably a surprise name on the list is Wolverhampton Wanderers summer signing Andre.

The Brazilian midfielder arrived from Fluminense ahead of the 2024/25 season but hasn’t been a nailed-on starter under Gary O’Neil. He’s been in and out of the starting lineup but currently holds an eye-catching pass completion rate.

1 William Saliba (Arsenal)

94.9% pass completion

Topping the charts currently is Arsenal star William Saliba, almost reaching 95%.

The Frenchman was sent off against Bournemouth in October but has been a key man under Mikel Arteta and is comfortably clear of his Gunners teammates when it comes to pass success rate.