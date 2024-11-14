Since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, each season seems to throw up a host of memorable games that supporters simply won’t forget.

Think Liverpool v Newcastle United in 1996, or Newcastle v Arsenal in 2011. Portsmouth v Reading in 2007 and Manchester United's titanic derby clash with Manchester City in 2009 can also lay claim to being some of the most exciting games in the history of the top flight.

In terms of the biggest wins in the history of the competition, several teams have won by either an eight or nine-goal margin, clicking into top gear effortlessly.

In this list, Football FanCast takes a look at the 11 biggest wins in Premier League history.

The 11 biggest winning margins in Premier League history Rank Match Date 1 Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth August 2022 2 Man Utd 9-0 Southampton February 2021 3 Southampton 0-9 Leicester October 2019 4 Man Utd 9-0 Ipswich March 1995 5 Sheff Utd 0-8 Newcastle September 2023 6 Man City 8-0 Watford September 2019 7 Southampton 8-0 Sunderland October 2014 8 Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa December 2012 9 Chelsea 8-0 Wigan May 2010 10 Tottenham 9-1 Wigan November 2009 11 Newcastle 8-0 Sheff Wed September 1999

11 Newcastle 8-0 Sheff Wed, September 1999

Sir Bobby Robson starts St James' Park tenure with thumping win

After a poor start to the season under Ruud Gullit led to the Dutchman’s sacking, Sir Bobby Robson was a popular choice for his replacement as Newcastle United boss - and his first home game couldn’t have gone any better.

Sheffield Wednesday were the opponents and the Magpies raced into a four-goal lead by the interval. Another four efforts in the second half saw them record a stunning 8-0 win.

Shearer became the first Newcastle player to score five goals in a single top-flight match as the game kickstarted the Robson era.

Newcastle 8-0 Sheff Wed Date 19th September 1999 Venue St James' Park Goalscorers Hughes, Shearer (5), Dyer, Speed

10 Tottenham 9-1 Wigan, November 2009

Spurs run riot against Wigan at White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur secured their biggest top-flight victory by smashing nine goals past a shell-shocked Wigan Athletic side.

Surprisingly, the home side led just 1-0 at the break, but they soon started scoring for fun. Jermain Defoe scored five second-half goals, becoming the first player to net five in a Premier League game since Shearer in 1999, while the likes of David Bentley, Niko Kranjcar and Aaron Lennon also got involved.

This was the first time since 1995 that a team had scored nine goals in a top-flight fixture, and it was one for the Spurs fans to look back on fondly.

Tottenham 9-1 Wigan Date 22nd November 2009 Venue White Hart Lane Goalscorers Crouch, Defoe (5), Lennon, Bentley, Kranjcar / Scharner

9 Chelsea 8-0 Wigan, May 2010

Blues seal Premier League title with final-day thrashing

Chelsea and Man United headed into the final day of the 2009/10 season in contention to win the title. The Blues needed a win to reclaim the title they had last won in 2006, and when Nicolas Anelka scored after just six minutes, the floodgates were opened.

Over the next 84 minutes, Chelsea scored seven more goals to wrap up a stunning 8-0 win over Wigan. The empathic victory also saw them net 103 times in the top flight that term, a new record.

It was the second time Wigan had conceded eight or more goals in the Premier League that term following their mauling at the hands of Spurs.

Chelsea 8-0 Wigan Date 9th May 2010 Venue Stamford Bridge Goalscorers Anelka (2), Lampard, Kalou, Drogba (3), A. Cole

8 Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa, December 2012

The Blues continued their resurgence under Rafa Benitez

Chelsea's 8-0 win over Aston Villa marked the second time the club had scored eight goals in the Premier League, with seven different players getting on the scoresheet this time around.

Rafael Benitez had taken over from the sacked Roberto Di Matteo, enjoying a solid start to life in west London.

Villa were hardly in bad form, defeating Liverpool a week before, but they conceded three goals in the first half. Frank Lampard netted the fourth on his 500th start in the top flight, before two goals from Ramires, a penalty by Oscar and a wonderful solo effort by Eden Hazard wrapped up the massive win.

The Blues didn’t win the league that season, although Benitez did lead the club to the Europa League title.

Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa Date 23rd December 2012 Venue Stamford Bridge Goalscorers Torres, David Luiz, Ivanovic, Lampard, Ramires (2), Oscar, Hazard

7 Southampton 8-0 Sunderland, October 2014

Saints record their biggest-ever Premier League win

Southampton became just the fifth team in Premier League history to score eight goals in a single game, sending Sunderland packing after a rout at St Mary's.

The thrashing began after Santiago Vergini scored a comical own goal, with his attempted clearance flying into the back of the net. Two more goals before half-time practically secured all three points, but it was the second 45 in which the home side came alive.

Sunderland scored another two own goals, while strikes from Graziano Pelle, Dušan Tadić and Victor Wanyama sealed the record win.

Southampton 8-0 Sunderland Date 18th October 2014 Venue St Mary's Stadium Goalscorers Vergini og, Pelle (2), Cork, Bridcutt og, Tadic, Wanyama, Van Aanholt og

6 Man City 8-0 Watford, September 2019

Citizens race clear of Hornets in record time

In May 2019, Manchester City faced Watford in the FA Cup final, winning 6-0 to complete a domestic treble during the 2018/19 campaign.

It couldn’t get any worse for Watford, could it? A few months later, the same teams met in the Premier League, with City sealing another win - and by an even bigger margin.

The home side scored five goals in the opening 18 minutes, running riot against the Hornets. Three more goals were added before the end of the game, which represented the highest margin of victory for Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

Man City 8-0 Watford Date 21st September 2019 Venue Etihad Stadium Goalscorers D. Silva, Aguero, Mahrez, B. Silva (3), Otamendi, De Bruyne

5 Sheff Utd 0-8 Newcastle, September 2023

Magpies score eight once again in the Premier League

Nearly 14 years to the day since the Magpies scored eight against Wednesday, they repeated the trick against their Sheffield rivals to equal their highest-ever Premier League win.

Incredibly, eight different scorers got the goals to hand the Toon victory. The result proved that Sheffield United simply couldn’t hack it in the top flight, and they were subsequently relegated at the end of the campaign.

The result means Newcastle are the only team to inflict 8-0 defeats on two teams from the same city.

Sheff Utd 0-8 Newcastle Date 24th September 2023 Venue Bramall Lane Goalscorers Longstaff, Burn, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Almiron, Guimaraes, Isak

4 Man Utd 9-0 Ipswich, March 1995

Fergie's boys make history in record victory

Chasing a Premier League and FA Cup double for the second season in a row, Sir Alex Ferguson went into the clash against Ipswich needing three points to maintain Manchester United's title challenge.

What followed next was Premier League history. Missing Eric Cantona, the Old Trafford side were relying on January signing Andy Cole. He duly delivered against the Tractor Boys, scoring five goals - the first player to do so since the inception of the Premier League three years earlier.

Despite the record win, Fergie’s men finished the season empty-handed, losing the league title to Blackburn Rovers and the FA Cup final to Everton.

Man Utd 9-0 Ipswich Date 4th March 1995 Venue Old Trafford Goalscorers Keane, Cole (5), Hughes (2), Ince

3 Southampton 0-9 Leicester, October 2019

Foxes smash nine goals past hapless Saints

Only Manchester United and Spurs had scored nine goals in a Premier League game, but Leicester City joined the club in 2019.

Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez scored three goals each against a Southampton team who looked lost at sea that evening, who had to play 80 minutes with just ten men following Ryan Bertrand's sending-off.

The club were slowly improving under Brendan Rodgers and would go on to secure a fifth-place finish by the end of the season. While they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification, that night against the Saints was one of his standout moments in charge of the club.

Southampton 0-9 Leicester Date 25th October 2019 Venue St Mary's Stadium Goalscorers Chilwell, Tielemans, Perez (3), Vardy (3), Maddison

2 Man Utd 9-0 Southampton, February 2021

United become first team to hit nine twice