Highlights Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, indicating that a bid may be imminent.

The club is actively preparing for the upcoming season, having already secured deals for Nkunku and Jackson.

Wahi has impressed with his goal-scoring abilities and has been praised for his speed, athleticism, and technical skills, making him an exciting prospect for Chelsea fans.

Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with Montpellier striker Elye Wahi as the Ligue 1 side await their first bid, according to reports out of France.

Who will Chelsea sign?

Mauricio Pochettino's side are preparing for their new manager's debut season behind-the-scenes, having already sealed summer deals for Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig and Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

Chelsea have also seen a plethora of stars from last season leave through the exit door, including the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, Mason Mount, Kalidou Kouliably, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta.

That's not even counting youngster Ethan Ampadu, who joined Leeds United in a permanent deal too. The mass exodus helps to balance Chelsea's books and frees up squad space for more potential signings this summer.

The west Londoners are still believed to be locked in talks over a move for Brighton star Moises Caicedo as Pochettino looks to shore up his central midfield options.

Meanwhile, they have also been tipped to sign a new forward as out-of-favour flop Romelu Lukaku is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, if a solution can be found.

Chelsea have been linked with Tottenham's Harry Kane - though he will be near-impossible to prise away from chairman Daniel Levy - and even Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

The Blues also hold a serious interest in electric young forward Wahi from Montpellier, with reports this week suggesting Chelsea are set to lodge a formal bid for him and lead the race.

According to a report out of Europe and French news outlet L'Equipe (via Get Football News France), the 20-year-old has "found an agreement" on personal terms with Chelsea.

The idea of moving to London is "attractive" to Wahi, but a move would see him join sister club Strasbourg on loan for the 2023/2024 season under Patrick Vieira. That idea isn't exactly enticing to him, but he isn't completely closed off to it either.

Meanwhile, it is believed Montpellier are "awaiting a €30 million (£26m) opening proposal from Chelsea" - which is the "minimum" Montpellier Chairman Laurent Nicollin expects for him.

How good is Elye Wahi?

The young forward scored 19 goals and assisted five others in just 33 Ligue 1 appearances last term, making him quite the exciting prospect for Chelsea supporters.

Ex-Caen academy director Francis de Taddeo, speaking to the media on Wahi, believes his potential is sky high - while he also lauded the forward's exceptional speed and physicality.

De Taddeo said:

"He is a powerful, athletic and fast player with a range of dribbling skills where only he knows what he is going to do next."

The starlet has been revered by members of the media as well, with journalist Andrés Onrubia Ramos explaining on Twitter how Wahi can be a "real beast" in the final third.

"Elye Wahi (2003). If he manages to polish the definition, we are facing a striker who is going to exceed ten goals per season," said Ramos.

"A real beast in space that, in addition, associatively also leaves interesting things. It should definitely explode."